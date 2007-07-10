Belkin's N1 Vision router makes Wi-Fi sexy

So who says Wi-Fi can't be sexy? It isn't Belkin that's for sure, who've just announced its N1 Vision router to a slavering network crowd.

What makes the N1 Vision special is an interactive display which gives you visual feedback on what the router is up to. Belkin says the N1 Vision displays:

Download/Upload Speedometer

Network Bandwidth Usage

Number of Connected Devices

Guest Access Network Key

Date and Time

The N1 Vision also features Belkin's famous CD-less set-up, 802.11b, g and draft n networking as well as 802.3ab. It's launching worldwide this month, although we only have the US price of $200 (£100) to go on at the moment. Full specs are given below:

Belkin N1 Vision Wireless Router F5D8232-4