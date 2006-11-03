Pure Digital rocks with Marshall-esque Evoke

Pure Digital showed off a limited edition Evoke-1XT DAB digital radio in London today. The Pure Evoke-1XT Marshall Edition DAB digital radio has a similar look and feel to the classic Marshall guitar amplifier.

Pure has worked with Marshall Amplification and radio station Planet Rock to develop the black vinyl radio. The Evoke-1XT Marshall Edition DAB radio has a solid wood construction, brass-effect control panel and a black metallic speaker grille.Integrated speakers and bass reflex port

The Evoke-1XT Marshall Edition has an integrated hi-fi speaker and features a bass reflex port for enhanced bass performance.

The radio has a countdown timer and a radio/tone alarm. A USB connector allows product updates to be loaded from the internet so the radio can be kept up to date with any software changes. There's also a headphone socket.

The optional XT-1 add-on matching speaker can be used to upgrade the radio to a stereo system. The Pure Evoke-1XT Marshall Edition costs £100 and is available now. Anna Lagerkvist