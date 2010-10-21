4 of the best iPhone Bluetooth headsets

Looking for a Bluetooth headset for your iPhone?

Here are four, from £46, so you can talk hands-free.

Plantronics Discovery 975 - £53

The Plantronics Discovery 975 gives up to five hours of talk time and seven days on standby, but this can be tripled by using the supplied charging case – ideal if you often spend a lot of time between charges.

The sound quality is fairly good, but both ends of the conversation were marred by fuzziness in enclosed spaces. It doesn't block ambient noise and background sounds as well as some other headsets either, but it's the most convenient to carry around.

Aliph Jawbone ICON - £70

Aliph's Jawbone ICON is packed with features. Its current battery status is displayed on the iPhone's screen, and if you press the Call button when it's not in use, it states remaining talk time in robotic tones. Expect around four-and-a-half hours of talk time and ten days of standby on a single charge.

Its Noise Assassin technology cuts out background noise well, but it's the only headset here without an onboard volume rocker.

Plantronics Voyager PRO - £46

Not everyone will welcome the almost retro styling of the Plantronics Voyager PRO, but if you find most modern headsets too fiddly, it could well be the model for you.

It's the most comfortable of the headsets tested here, and its larger form factor means the buttons are the most accessible.

It offers excellent sound for both speaking and listening, but its background noise cancellation isn't as strong as the Jawbone ICON or etyBLU2 models.

Etymotic etyBLU2 - £TBA/$129

Etymotic Research's etyBLU2 is great in noisy environments. Its flexible boom positions the microphone just where it's needed, and its patented noise-cancelling technology keeps communication crystal clear.

It gives up to 100 hours on standby and seven hours of talk time on a single charge, and comes supplied with sponge mic covers to further reduce ambient noise.

It's bulkier than most headsets, but its sound quality is excellent.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First published in MacFormat

Liked this? Then check out Six of the best iPhone 4 cases

Sign up for TechRadar's free Weird Week in Tech newsletter

Get the oddest tech stories of the week, plus the most popular news and reviews delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up at http://www.techradar.com/register

Follow TechRadar on Twitter * Find us on Facebook