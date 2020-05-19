PayPal rolls out QR Code payments for a touch-free way to buy and sell in-person

PayPal has rolled out the ability to use QR Codes to buy and sell goods in the UK and 27 markets around the globe. From local takeaway coffee shops to selling secondhand goods - the rollout of the QR code functionality in the PayPal app allows customers to buy or sell in in-person, safely, securely and touch free.

“We know that in the current environment, buying and selling goods in a health-conscious, safe and secure way is front of mind for many people around the world. As the coronavirus situation has evolved, we have seen a surge in demand for digital payments to transition to include new in-person environments and situations,” said John Kunze, Senior Vice President of Branded Experiences, PayPal.

“The rollout of QR codes for buyers and sellers not only incorporates the safety, security and convenience of using PayPal in-person, but also takes into consideration ongoing social distancing requirements, even as we start to see some restrictions be lifted around the world.”

Lisa Scott, Senior Director, PayPal, said: “Covid-19 has changed the shopping experience in the UK as we know it. The need for security and convenience is there, as always, but we now need to be able to sell and buy in a way that is quick, safe and involves limited social contact. Digital payments, and this QR code functionality, provides people and small businesses in the UK with the means to pay and get paid during the crisis and hopefully thrive in the future.”

Additionally, for a limited time, PayPal is waiving its standard seller transaction fees incurred on sales conducted using a QR Code.

Safer purchasing

Using the QR code functionality in the PayPal app is a quick and safe way to complete a transaction in-person utilising a PayPal wallet, eliminating the need to handle cash. For example, customers who are selling items in-person at local coffee shop can print a QR code, place it on their table and have their consumers simply scan, enter the amount they’re paying and send money immediately.

This allows the seller to minimise physical interactions with the customer, while also limiting the customer’s interaction with checkout technology. There is no technology to touch or purchase - just aim a smartphone camera at a QR Code that is printed or present on another screen.

For a buyer looking to pay, customers can go to the PayPal app, click ‘Send’ and tap the QR code symbol in the top right-hand corner. The camera will open and customers can scan a seller’s QR code and follow the prompts to complete the transaction. Sellers can create a PayPal-generated QR code by following the steps outlined here.

PayPal is rolling this functionality out to 28 markets around the globe including: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.