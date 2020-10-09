NordVPN Teams quietly relocated to the US

NordVPN has decided to move its business VPN solution, NordVPN Teams, to the US in an effort to better fulfill the requirements of enterprise users.

The company and many other VPN providers such as ExpressVPN, are incorporated outside of the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and other Western countries in order to avoid being under the jurisdiction of the Fourteen Eyes intelligence sharing pact. The reason for this is that members of this agreement could potentially use its terms to circumvent the laws that prohibit the surveillance of citizens.

If a VPN company's operations are located in a country that is part of the Fourteen Eyes agreement, it could be forced into sharing information about its users with that country's government.

While NordVPN Teams has moved to the US, a spokesperson for NordVPN assured TechRadar Pro in an email that its consumer VPN solution will stay under the jurisdiction of Panama where there are no mandatory data retention laws, thus keeping the online activities of its customers away from prying eyes.

Moving to the US

In a notification to NordVPN Teams users, the company explained that Tefincom S.A. Will transfer its rights and obligations to Nord Security Inc. which is incorporated in the US.

While consumers tend to use VPN services to better protect their privacy online, enterprises often deploy them for additional security and to allow their remote workers to access company resources and networks securely.

Overall, users of NordVPN's business VPN solution won't notice much a difference except for the fact that the address, bank code and wire transfer number has changed for sending payments over wire transfer to the company.

We'll likely hear more about the benefits of NordVPN Teams moving to the US at a later date.