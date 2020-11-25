Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe down to just AU$349 in eBay deal

eBay is delivering the goods this Black Friday, going head-to-head with the major Australian retailers. We now have an official preview of what’s to come on Friday, November 27, and it doesn’t disappoint.

There’ll be deep discounts on a number of hot products from Apple, Samsung and Sony, but our number one pick is a price cut on the Nintendo Switch, which also comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo online subscription for free.

The Nintendo Switch bundle will be available to snap up for AU$349, down from its usual price of AU$469.95. These types of deals usually sell out in a matter of minutes, but eBay has confirmed there will be 1,000 units available on Black Friday, and an extra 500 on Cyber Monday – batches will be released at 12pm and 5pm on both days.

eBay will release these discounts in timed drops throughout the day, and we’ve received confirmation for most products of when these time slots will be – you’ll find a detailed list below, and we’ll update if more information becomes available.

The Nintendo Switch bundle is sure to be popular with those who haven’t yet got the hybrid console, and there’s plenty of other great deals as well. Some others to look out for are the second-gen Apple AirPods, which will be dropping daily from Friday, November 27, for AU$99. That’s a steep 60% discount off the retail price, and 1,000 units will be available.

eBay Plus members will get exclusive access to these timed discounts, so if you’re not already a member, consider signing up now to get your free 30-day trial. We’ll be following all the eBay discounts on our dedicated eBay Black Friday page.