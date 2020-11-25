Trending

Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe down to just AU$349 in eBay deal

By

eBay gives us a preview of what's to come on Black Friday

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
(Image credit: Future)

eBay is delivering the goods this Black Friday, going head-to-head with the major Australian retailers. We now have an official preview of what’s to come on Friday, November 27, and it doesn’t disappoint. 

There’ll be deep discounts on a number of hot products from Apple, Samsung and Sony, but our number one pick is a price cut on the Nintendo Switch, which also comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo online subscription for free. 

The Nintendo Switch bundle will be available to snap up for AU$349, down from its usual price of AU$469.95. These types of deals usually sell out in a matter of minutes, but eBay has confirmed there will be 1,000 units available on Black Friday, and an extra 500 on Cyber Monday – batches will be released at 12pm and 5pm on both days.

eBay will release these discounts in timed drops throughout the day, and we’ve received confirmation for most products of when these time slots will be – you’ll find a detailed list below, and we’ll update if more information becomes available.

The Nintendo Switch bundle is sure to be popular with those who haven’t yet got the hybrid console, and there’s plenty of other great deals as well. Some others to look out for are the second-gen Apple AirPods, which will be dropping daily from Friday, November 27, for AU$99. That’s a steep 60% discount off the retail price, and 1,000 units will be available.

eBay Plus members will get exclusive access to these timed discounts, so if you’re not already a member, consider signing up now to get your free 30-day trial. We’ll be following all the eBay discounts on our dedicated eBay Black Friday page.

Here's the confirmed list of Plus-exclusive Black Friday deals:
DayProductQuantityeBay RRPeBay Plus dealTime
DailyApple AirPods (2019)1,000AU$249AU$99Hourly
DailyApple AirPods Pro800AU$375AU$249Hourly
Fri, Nov 27Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle1,000AU$469.95AU$34912pm & 5pm
Fri, Nov 27Bose QuietComfort 35 II660AU$359AU$24912pm & 5pm
Fri, Nov 27Sony WH-1000XM4500AU$428AU$2998am
Fri, Nov 27Samsung Galaxy Watch 3300AU$649AU$3992pm
Fri, Nov 27Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)500AU$99.95AU$49
Fri, Nov 27Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox)150AU$99.95AU$49
Fri, Nov 27Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4)500AU$109.95AU$49
Fri, Nov 27Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Xbox)150AU$109.95AU$49
Fri, Nov 27FIFA 21 (PS4)300AU$99.95AU$25
Fri, Nov 27FIFA 21 (Xbox)200AU$99.95AU$25
Fri, Nov 27Thrustmaster T-LCM pedal150AU$449.95AU$299
Sat, Nov 28Samsung Galaxy A51300AU$599AU$39910am
Sat, Nov 28Apple Watch 3 1,000AU$349AU$24912pm & 5pm
Sat, Nov 28Garmin Dash Cam 56300AU$279AU$18910am
Sun, Nov 29Xiaomi Mi 34-inch curved gaming monitor1,000AU$799AU$44912pm & 5pm
Sun, Nov 29Roborock S6 Pure600AU$799AU$49912pm & 5pm
Sun, Nov 29Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo150AU$269.95AU$179
Mon, Nov 30Nintendo Switch (Grey) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle500AU$469.95AU$34912pm & 5pm
Mon, Nov 30Fitbit Versa 2500AU$299AU$20912pm & 5pm
Mon, Nov 30Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4)1,000AU$109.95AU$59
Mon, Nov 30Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox)200AU$109.95AU$59
Mon, Nov 30Logitech G920 Driving Force Wheel (Xbox + PC)150AU$499.95AU$349
Mon, Nov 30Logitech G29 Driving Force Wheel (PS4 + PC)150AU$499.95AU$349
See more World of tech news