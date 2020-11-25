Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe down to just AU$349 in eBay deal

eBay is delivering the goods this Black Friday, going head-to-head with the major Australian retailers. We now have an official preview of what’s to come on Friday, November 27, and it doesn’t disappoint.
There’ll be deep discounts on a number of hot products from Apple, Samsung and Sony, but our number one pick is a price cut on the Nintendo Switch, which also comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo online subscription for free.
The Nintendo Switch bundle will be available to snap up for AU$349, down from its usual price of AU$469.95. These types of deals usually sell out in a matter of minutes, but eBay has confirmed there will be 1,000 units available on Black Friday, and an extra 500 on Cyber Monday – batches will be released at 12pm and 5pm on both days.
eBay will release these discounts in timed drops throughout the day, and we’ve received confirmation for most products of when these time slots will be – you’ll find a detailed list below, and we’ll update if more information becomes available.
The Nintendo Switch bundle is sure to be popular with those who haven’t yet got the hybrid console, and there’s plenty of other great deals as well. Some others to look out for are the second-gen Apple AirPods, which will be dropping daily from Friday, November 27, for AU$99. That’s a steep 60% discount off the retail price, and 1,000 units will be available.
eBay Plus members will get exclusive access to these timed discounts, so if you’re not already a member, consider signing up now to get your free 30-day trial. We’ll be following all the eBay discounts on our dedicated eBay Black Friday page.
|Day
|Product
|Quantity
|eBay RRP
|eBay Plus deal
|Time
|Daily
|Apple AirPods (2019)
|1,000
|AU$249
|AU$99
|Hourly
|Daily
|Apple AirPods Pro
|800
|AU$375
|AU$249
|Hourly
|Fri, Nov 27
|Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle
|1,000
|AU$469.95
|AU$349
|12pm & 5pm
|Fri, Nov 27
|Bose QuietComfort 35 II
|660
|AU$359
|AU$249
|12pm & 5pm
|Fri, Nov 27
|Sony WH-1000XM4
|500
|AU$428
|AU$299
|8am
|Fri, Nov 27
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
|300
|AU$649
|AU$399
|2pm
|Fri, Nov 27
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)
|500
|AU$99.95
|AU$49
|–
|Fri, Nov 27
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox)
|150
|AU$99.95
|AU$49
|–
|Fri, Nov 27
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4)
|500
|AU$109.95
|AU$49
|–
|Fri, Nov 27
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Xbox)
|150
|AU$109.95
|AU$49
|–
|Fri, Nov 27
|FIFA 21 (PS4)
|300
|AU$99.95
|AU$25
|–
|Fri, Nov 27
|FIFA 21 (Xbox)
|200
|AU$99.95
|AU$25
|–
|Fri, Nov 27
|Thrustmaster T-LCM pedal
|150
|AU$449.95
|AU$299
|–
|Sat, Nov 28
|Samsung Galaxy A51
|300
|AU$599
|AU$399
|10am
|Sat, Nov 28
|Apple Watch 3
|1,000
|AU$349
|AU$249
|12pm & 5pm
|Sat, Nov 28
|Garmin Dash Cam 56
|300
|AU$279
|AU$189
|10am
|Sun, Nov 29
|Xiaomi Mi 34-inch curved gaming monitor
|1,000
|AU$799
|AU$449
|12pm & 5pm
|Sun, Nov 29
|Roborock S6 Pure
|600
|AU$799
|AU$499
|12pm & 5pm
|Sun, Nov 29
|Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo
|150
|AU$269.95
|AU$179
|–
|Mon, Nov 30
|Nintendo Switch (Grey) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle
|500
|AU$469.95
|AU$349
|12pm & 5pm
|Mon, Nov 30
|Fitbit Versa 2
|500
|AU$299
|AU$209
|12pm & 5pm
|Mon, Nov 30
|Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4)
|1,000
|AU$109.95
|AU$59
|–
|Mon, Nov 30
|Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox)
|200
|AU$109.95
|AU$59
|–
|Mon, Nov 30
|Logitech G920 Driving Force Wheel (Xbox + PC)
|150
|AU$499.95
|AU$349
|–
|Mon, Nov 30
|Logitech G29 Driving Force Wheel (PS4 + PC)
|150
|AU$499.95
|AU$349
|–