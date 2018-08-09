Nikon releases third teaser video for its upcoming mirrorless camera

Nikon has released a third teaser video for its upcoming full-frame mirrorless camera, ahead of the August 23 launch event.

At just over 30 seconds long, the video focuses on various design elements of famous F-mount cameras (film and digital), as well as original Nikon S rangefinder camera from 1952. The video then fades to black before revealing a relatively low-key profile shot of the new mirrorless camera.

Unlike the previous video, this time we can clearly see the Nikon badge on the pentaprism (or at least the raised area of the camera that houses the EVF) in the shot, and there's also a lens on the front of the camera, rather than the exposed lens mount.

The video is accompanied by a caption saying "We’ve pursued the development of the ultimate camera for many years. Our new mirrorless system further embodies our spirit of manufacturing cameras without compromise."

The video was released on Nikon's official mirrorless website (as well as YouTube), along with a new still image of the new camera. The very low-key image doesn't give much away, but by tweaking the Levels in Photoshop we can see a mode dial with settings for Manual, Aperture and Shutter priority. We can also make out the hotshoe, and what appears to be a very faint outline of a top-plate LCD display.

Looking at the lens we can see what appears to be a 70 figure on the barrel, which would tie in with the rumors of a 24-70mm lens being launched with the camera.

