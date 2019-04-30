Customers of 'virtual' mobile networks more likely to recommend their operator

TalkTalk customers are the least likely to be satisfied with their broadband service, while mobile subscribers are generally happy with their level of service, according to Ofcom’s latest satisfaction survey.

The regulator’s research discovered that 93 per cent of consumers are happy with the level of service they receive from their mobile operator – up from 91 per cent last year – and just three per cent are unhappy.

However Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) perform better than their larger rivals. Giffgaff and Tesco Mobile customers are more likely to have above-average satisfaction rates and to recommend the service to a friend.

Ofcom satisfaction

Another MVNO, Sky Mobile, entered the rankings for the first timer and received below-average levels of complaints. This means Sky received the lowest total across all four communications markets – mobile phone, broadband, landline and television.

Satisfaction with the quality of reception is increasing across the board, with mobile operators investing billions into their infrastructure. Complaint levels fell by 15 per cent over the past 12 months, with Ofcom receiving 17 per 100,000 people

In the broadband market, 83 per cent of customers are satisfied (up from 80 per cent last year) and 13 per cent had a reason to complain (down from 15 per cent). However only half of all people are satisfied with the manner that their grievance is resolved.

TalkTalk finished below the industry average on several metrics, including satisfaction, likelihood of recommendation and how their complaint is handled. In total, broadband complaints declined by 23 per cent last year from 75 per 100,000 to 58.

“Shabby service can be more than just frustrating; it can have a big impact on people and small businesses who rely on being connected,” said Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Consumer Group Director.

“When you’re shopping around for a phone or broadband service, quality can be just as important as price. This information can help buyers make the right decision.”