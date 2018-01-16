Moto E5 shown off in leaked image, with hint at a release date

The Moto E4 is one of the best budget phones you can buy, as its appearance in our best cheap phones list attests, but a new model likely dubbed the Moto E5 could be landing soon, and we may have just seen the first image of it.

A render, shared by MySmartPrice, shows a phone that looks a lot like the Moto E4, but with the fingerprint scanner moved to the back and hidden beneath the Motorola logo, though despite that the bezels on the front don’t look like they’re much smaller.

Other details we can make out include a likely metal body, a flash for both the rear and front-facing cameras, just like the Moto E4 has, and seemingly a micro USB port rather than USB Type-C.

The E5 might look a lot like the E4 other than the scanner position. Credit: MySmartPrice

Could arrive in April

The biggest changes will likely come on the inside, but there’s no word on the specs just yet. We do however have an idea of when the Moto E5 might launch, as this render includes the date April 3 on the screen, so that could be when it’s being announced.

That would be slightly under a year after the June launch of the Moto E4, so don’t be surprised if we’re waiting a little longer. But whenever the Moto E5 lands, hopefully a Moto E5 Plus with a huge battery will land alongside it as a successor to the Moto E4 Plus.

If either phone really is coming soon we’d expect to start hearing a lot more about them in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

Via GSMArena