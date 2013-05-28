What are Foxconn and Mozilla announcing on June 3?

Mozilla and Foxconn have announced that the two will be pairing up to debut a new Firefox OS device on June 3.

As for what it might be, Focus Taiwan, which cites an anonymous insider, reckons the new device will be a tablet that could see a budget slate enter the Apple-Android dominated arena.

Of course, Hon Hai (better known here as Foxconn) is Apple's favourite manufacturer for its mobile devices. The new partnership between Foxconn and Mozilla will be announced officially at the announcement next Monday.

A challenger appears

Spanish company Geeksphone released two Firefox phone handsets in April - and we also know that Huawei and LG are working on their own Firefox-running handsets - so a tablet to follow would obviously make a lot of sense.

Firefox OS offers a whole load of customisation options to manufacturers. And with Firefox not allowed on iOS, Mozilla's decision to be more proactive in the mobile market is unsurprising.

Foxconn will be the 19th company to get on board then Firefox OS project bandwagon when the official announcement happens. Could a more appealing budget tablet be on the horizon?

Via ZDNet