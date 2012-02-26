ViewSonic ViewPad G70 tablet announced

Like the E70 but more premium

ViewSonic has announced the arrival of another Android 4.0 tablet – the ViewSonic ViewPad G70.

Unveiled at MWC 2012, the tablet has a 7-inch display, is powered by Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and comes with 4GB storage. Other features include a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi and a front-facing camera.

All of this sounds remarkably similar to the Viewsonic ViewPad E70, which was announced at CES 2012, but it comes withe more premium specs and connectivity, including 3G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, mini HDMI, Micro-USB and also a Mini-USB.

It's screen is much better too - up from 800x480 to 1024x600.

Both of these tablets are Google certified, so they will come with access to the Android Market.

View to a kill

The final Android 4.0 tablet is the ViewSonic ViewPad E100. This is a bigger tablet at 9.7 inches, is 9.1mm thick and comes with a 1GHz Cortex processor.

Specs on this one include Bluetooth 3.0, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB and microSD support.

All tablets will be coming to the UK this June. The ViewSonic ViewPad E70 tablet is a mere £129, the ViewPad G70 will cost £260 and the ViewPad E100 is £325 for the 3G version.