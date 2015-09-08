New and unfortunate details emerge about the iPad Pro

We're one day away from Apple's massive hardware unveiling and details are beginning to emerge about some of its soon-to-be-released devices. Information about the new iPad Pro, which has been confirmed as an honest-to-goodness Apple device by numerous outlets, has been particularly slow to trickle out.

Fortunately, details are beginning to emerge. The new large format 12.9-inch tablet is behind schedule and will begin shipping in November, according to 9to5Mac sources. The device will come with 64GB of storage and can be upgraded to feature 128GB.

Read more: Nya iPad Pro på 11 tum - recension

The iPad Pro will run on iOS 9.1, rather than the Mac desktop operating system, and it will be available in gold, silver and space grey. We'd previously heard that the iPad Pro would run on a hybrid version of the mobile and desktop operating systems, but it seems Apple has decided to cater to a mobile-first experience.

No stylus?

The report indicates the iPad Pro will enable two apps to run side-by-side in Portrait mode, a first for Apple slates. However, you won't be able to access those apps via a bundled stylus.

Instead Apple will make the iPad Pro's stylus and keyboard optional, contrary to previous speculation. This was predicted several weeks ago by KGI Securities Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo who also anticipates a November ship-date.

This is an unfortunate development for those of you who have been anxiously following the Apple stylus' development. A previous Apple patent application showed a stylus with built-in 3D input sensing, as well as Force Touch technology that, when coupled with the iPad's screen, enabled users to influence how inputs are received based on the pressure with which they press down on the screen.

You'll likely still be able to access these features via a stylus, but with a typical Apple accessory surcharge.