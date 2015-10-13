Toshiba's 4K-toting Satellite Radius 12 lets you log in with your face

Updated: Toshiba has announced pricing and availability for the Satellite Radius 12 in the United States.

If you're fed up with typing in passwords to unlock your laptop, Toshiba's upcoming 2-in-1 lets you log in with the ultimate security tool instead: your face.

The Satellite Radius 12 has a Full-HD infra-red camera that uses Windows Hello, the facial recognition software built into Windows 10, to unlock the laptop.

It also packs Intel's sixth-generation Skylake processors and is the first 12-5-inch Windows laptop to sport a 4K, 3,840 x 2,160 pixel-resolution IPS display. That lends it a sharp 352ppi, which far surpasses the 264ppi of Apple's 12-inch MacBook and it's one of the few screens calibrated and certified by Technicolor color experts.

Toshiba claims that the Satellite Radius 12's display covers 100% of the Adobe RGB spectrum. An uncommon feature for such a small laptop, that would make it a boon for multimedia professionals who need to edit images and videos on the move.

Well-positioned

Being a 2-in-1, the Satellite Radius 12's display can flip over 360 degrees allowing it to transform into five different modes: Laptop, Tablet, Tabletop, Presentation and Audience.

Constructed of aluminium with a brushed metal finish, the Radius weighs 2.8 pounds, measures 15.4mm at its thickest point and features a backlit keyboard to aid late night typing sessions.

It launches in the US on October 18 for a starting price of $999 (about £652, AU$1,363) with a Full HD display while the 4K model will retail for $1,299 (about £848, AU$1,773). Toshiba has yet to announce availability in the United Kingdom and Australia, but we will update this post as soon as we hear new updates.