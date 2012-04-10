Sony Vaio E Series 14 laptop announced

Sony has taken the wrappers off of its latest Vaio PC range, with the introduction of the Vaio E Series 14.

On a day when Sony's financial woes were revealed to the world, the arrival of the E Series 14 will be welcomed by many who would rather focus on the company's products rather than the doom and gloom of its financials.

The Sony Vaio E Series 14 is a laptop with a 14-inch screen – the clue was in the name there – and is a computer with the style brigade in its sights.

For a start, the design of the E Series is centred round a 'wrap-around' look, one which Sony reckons stands out from the crowd and the laptop is available in a variety of colours – including white, pink and black.

All about the gesture

There are enough specs here to show that it's not just about looks, either. Sony has added a backlit keyboard, aluminium speaker bezel, large multi-gesture touchpad and rapid wake technology.

The whole thing is powered by an Intel i3 processor, 4GB ram and a 500GB hard drive.

The icing on the cake is the gesture control. According to Sony, you can wave your hands in the air like you just don't care and the you will be able to move the web camera, flick through web pages and also play and pause music.

The Vaio E Series 14 UK release date is now, with pricing from £649.