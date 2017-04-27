Microsoft’s Surface Studio and Surface Dial have finally hit retailers Down Under

Announced for pre-order a month ago, Microsoft’s Surface Studio all-in-one PC and Surface Dial accessory are now available to buy in Australia.

The Surface Studio, which features a ‘Zero Gravity Hinge’ that allows you to lean its 4.5K touchscreen down to a 20-degree angle for use as a digital canvas, starts at AU$4,699 for the entry-level 1TB Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and a 2GB GPU, all the way up to AU$6,599 for the top tier 2TB Intel Core i7 model with 32GB of RAM and a 4GB GPU.

The impressive Surface Dial peripheral, which lets you interact with your work in a whole new way, giving you a number of digital tools to use when placed upon the Surface Studio’s touchscreen, is priced at AU$149.95.

Both the Surface Studio and Surface Dial can be purchased now in Australia and New Zealand via the Microsoft Store, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman