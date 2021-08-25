Microsoft Teams will soon stop working on these Apple devices

Using Microsoft Teams on an iPhone may require some serious updating soon as the platform will only work on certain versions of iOS.

Microsoft has revealed that its video conferencing service will soon only work on iOS 14 and above, meaning a change for many users with older devices.

The company says that its existing Microsoft Teams build 3.17.0 will still operate on devices running iOS 13 and below, but that these users will not receive any app updates going forward.

Microsoft Teams on iPhone

The move is set to begin in October 2021, with the changes set to come into force soon after that.

Microsoft also added that users will not be able to reinstall their Microsoft Teams build from the iOS app store if they uninstall Teams or reset their device.

MSPowerUser notes that the move appears to be similar to that taken by the company regarding its Microsoft Outlook email service. Outlook also recently announced it would end support for iOS 13, with Microsoft saying at the time it would only support two versions of iOS (the current one and the previous one) under its new policy.

The news comes as Microsoft looks to keep making Teams more mobile-friendly, with more workers choosing to make calls from their portable devices as hybrid working continues to become more popular.

The company recently revealed its users will be able to access apps for its video conferencing service in meetings on iOS and Android devices.

Previously, the apps had only been limited to desktop users of Microsoft Teams, meaning users can now participate in meetings when out of the office or travelling.

The company has also released an update for Teams for Android and iOS that allows the platform to read chats and posts out loud on your device. The Immersive Reader function will only apply to content within Microsoft Teams, and may even allow users to focus on a specific chat or message, which they can currently do in the desktop version of Teams.

Via MSPowerUser