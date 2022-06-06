Live
Mobile Industry Extra: June 2022
News in brief and job news from across the mobile industry
By Steve McCaskill published
Got some industry news, made a new appointment or signed a new partnership? Then we want to hear from you - get in touch!
BT and MTN form strategic alliance in Africa
BT and MTN Business are working together to enhance communications services in Africa. The partnership will see BT’s services and technologies delivered to MTN’s enterprise customers on the continent.
Amdocs acquires Mycom OSI to boost 5G portfolio
Telco software specialist Amdocs has bought UK-based service assurance SaaS developer Mycom OSI for $188 million. Amdocs said its new acquisition would allow it to offer closed-loop automation to help operator customers deliver scalable 5G.
KCOM expands fibre footprint and partner ecosystem
Hull-based broadband provider says its full fibre network now reaches 300,000 properties, while it now has more than 150 wholesale partners. Its network extends across Hull into East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.
Plan.com agrees MVNO deal with BT EE
Plan.com has agreed a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) with BT to bring EE’s 4G and 5G services to customers, including VoLTE and VoWi-Fi. It is Plan.com’s second MVNO agreement, expanding the choice it offers businesses through its platform.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.