Kirby and the Forgotten Land: everything we know about the new Nintendo Switch game

Nintendo’s cutest and most destructive character Kirby is getting a new game on the Nintendo Switch. Kirby and the Forgotten Land that’s set to release in Spring 2022 – that's between March and June.

The first trailer was shown off at the most recent Nintendo Direct, giving us our first look at an abandoned urban landscape that looks like a more family-friendly version of The Last of Us. We briefly see other biomes too like a desert and a more coastal area, suggesting we’ll be exploring more than just the city ruins.

Beyond that, the gameplay suggests we can expect Kirby’s typical antics but in 3D – absorbing the powers of enemies by inhaling them, and exploring new areas, and finding hidden collectibles.

Read on for everything we currently know about Kirby and the Forgotten Land, including the trailers released so far, our release date predictions, and the latest details.

What is Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D action-platformer releasing exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo is home to multiple platforming mascots but what sets Kirby aside from plumbing duo Mario and Luigi is his ability to absorb enemy powers. By inhaling a foe, Kirby can gain special abilities that allow him to throw fire, wield swords, grow spikes and so much more.

Using these powers Kirby can solve hidden puzzles or more easily defeat certain enemies on his quest to thwart the plans of villains like King Dedede – an oversized penguin-like being that wields a giant mallet.

Beyond the gameplay, Kirby is generally known to adopt a very cutesy cartoony art style that seems to have continued into Forgotten Land. It'll be interesting to see how well this blends with the darker abandoned settings of the new game, but what we've seen so far has us excited.

What's new this time around is Kirby will be entering 3D for the first time – normally his platformers stick to a two-dimensional plane. This new dimension should hopefully add some new possibilities for puzzles and abilities that might not have worked in a flat world, but we'll just have to wait and see what's in store.

The next Kirby game currently has a release date of ‘Spring 2022’ – that’s around March to June next year assuming there are no delays. That’s quite a big window but we have an inkling of when the game could come out.

2022 will mark the 30th anniversary of Kirby with April 27 being the exact date Kirby hits the big three-zero; so it’s possible we’ll see the game released around then. However, Nintendo isn’t strict with tying anything meaningful to anniversaries – for example, Kirby’s Dream Collection was released around three months late for the 20th anniversary, so we wouldn’t hold our breath.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailers

The first trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land dropped during the Nintendo Direct on September 23. It opens with an abandoned urban world that looks like a cute version of The Last of Us, and then a shot of Kirby waking up on a beach surrounded by jungle.

We won't just be stuck to one area, though, as we briefly see clips of desert, coastal and wintery biomes.

It looks like Kirby has borrowed aspects of other franchises too, the next most obvious being the expansive 3D worlds that seem inspired by Super Mario Odyssey. This will be Kirby's first 3D platforming adventure and we're excited to see how Nintendo uses the new dimension to mix up his traditional gameplay.

We don't get much of a sense of what the plot revolves around, but it looks like Kirby will be collecting large glowing stars for some purpose – perhaps to return the Forgotten Land to its former glory.

The game is several months away still, so we'll likely have to wait for another trailer to get a better idea of what we'll be faced with in Forgotten Land.