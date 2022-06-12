Junker Queen has been officially confirmed for Overwatch 2

Audio player loading…

A new trailer for Overwatch 2 premiered at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and brought with it big news: Junker Queen will officially be a playable hero.

For those who aren't aware, Junker Queen is the leader of the Junkers (like Junkrat) and we've previously heard her voice before in the Junkertown map. Overwatch fans had been crying out for Junker Queen to become a playable hero in Overwatch for a while, with former creative director Jeff Kaplan confirming the developer had "big plans" for the character.

Now, thanks to the new trailer, we've had our first look at what to expect from the Queen of Junkertown in Overwatch 2.

Wielding a huge axe and a shotgun, the trailer showed "The Wastelander" looking as badass as we hoped she would as she prepared to go toe-to-toe with the Junker King.

In addition to news that Junker Queen is a new playable hero, the trailer also confirmed that Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play, with the new era of Blizzard's team-based shooter entering early access on October 4, 2022. This early access will be available on Xbox consoles and PC.

Check out the free-to-play trailer, below: