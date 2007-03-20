'Wiki' added to the Oxford English Dictionary

The Hawaiian word 'wiki' has been entered into the Oxford English Dictionary, along with another 286 new words

'Wiki', the Hawaiian word that has come to refer to user-editable information sources, has been entered into the latest edition of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) .

"Words are included in the dictionary on the basis of the documentary evidence that we have collected about them. A while ago this evidence suggested that 'wiki' was starting to make a name for itself," OED chief editor John Simpson said in a statement .

Wiki, which means 'quick' in its native language, was one of 287 new words added to the online OED. In English, 'wiki' refers to a web page designed so that its contents can be edited by anyone who accesses it.

"We tracked it for several years, researched its origins and finally decided it was time to include it in the dictionary," Simpson said.

The new meaning of the word is attributed to the fact that commenting and editing on web sites became faster, according to the OED's principle editor of new words, Graeme Diamond. "There was no delay in submitting a comment," Diamond said.

The most famous use of the word is by the popular online encyclopaedia Wikipedia .