Quarter of girls have been cyber-bullied

A staggering quarter of girls aged between 10 and 18 have been the subject of some form of cyber-bullying according to a poll from Girlguiding UK.

A survey of more than a thousand girls revealed that 28 per cent had been bullied by internet or email, with girl-on-girl bullying on the rise.

"As the UK's largest organisation providing a safe female-only space for girls and young women, we see it as our responsibility to give girls and young women the knowledge and self-confidence to deal with issues that worry them," said Girlguiding UK chief executive Denise King.

New methods for bullies

"With girl-on-girl bullying on the increase and bullies using new methods to single-out individuals we know this is a serious issue for thousands of girls and young women," she added

"However, we also want to emphasise to girls the skills involved in being a good friend and these are important not just when you are young but throughout your life."

Girlguiding UK has released a, erm, guide to its members on how to deal with a growing problem – promoting friendship and not just ignoring the matter.

Some of the advice wisely deals with not sharing personal details on social networking sites.