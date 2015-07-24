IBM beefs up cloud database with Compose purchase

IBM has stepped up its pursuit of database as a service (DBaaS) greatness by acquiring Compose Inc.

The acquisition, which was agreed upon for an undisclosed amount, allows IBM to offer a higher level of service to developers that use MongoDB, Redis, Elasticsearch, PostgreSQP and a range of other DBaaS offerings.

"Compose's breadth of database offerings will expand IBM's Bluemix platform for the many app developers seeking production-ready databases built on open source," said Derek Schoettle, General Manager, IBM Cloud Data Services.

By purchasing Compose, IBM gets an enhanced framework to bring highly sought after and production ready cloud database services to developers. Compose in turn will be able to step up the development of its database platform to offer a higher level of service and support to developers.

$14 billion by 2019

IBM estimates that the cloud database arena will be worth some $14 billion (around £9 billion, or AU$19.2 billion) by 2019 and open source offerings, such as MongoDB, are a huge part of this.

Big blue has been building up its DBaaS offerings for some time and splashed out on Cloudant last March, which addressed its interests in big data, analytics, cloud computing and mobile, with the latest purchase giving it an even more well rounded offering.