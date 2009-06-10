Trending

Bing blessed with a 'good start'

By Internet  

Data shows 'substantial improvement' for Microsoft

Microsoft's search for the perfect search engine is paying off
Microsoft's search for the perfect search engine is paying off

Microsoft's new search engine Bing has got off to a flying start, with comScore revealing that the search engine heralds a "substantial improvement in the search market" for the computer company.

Between 26 to 30 May, Microsoft grabbed 13.8 per cent of the search market in the US. A week later, and with the launch of Bing, this statistic jumped to 15.5 per cent.

Good start

"This initial data suggests that Microsoft Bing has generated early interest, resulting in a spike in search engagement and an immediate term improvement to Microsoft's position in the search market," explained Mike Hurt, Senior Vice President at comScore.

Hunt did warn, however: "The ultimate performance of Bing depends on the extent to which it generates more trial [users] through its extensive launch campaign and whether it retains those trial users. It appears it is off to a good start."

Bing is big news for Microsoft, with the company spending around £60 million in advertising to promote the search engine.

See more Internet news