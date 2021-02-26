HPE aims to make IT more intelligent with CloudPhysics acquisition

In an effort to transform its customers' IT planning and procurement cycles with data-driven insights, HPE has acquired CloudPhysics for an undisclosed sum.

The company offers a SaaS solution which monitors and analyzes IT infrastructures to provide insights and reports to help businesses upgrade, repair and adapt their data centers.

With CloudPhysics, organizations can model their IT infrastructure as a virtual environment and its solution can be deployed in minutes. In as little as 15 minutes though, the solution can generate insights which have been proven to significantly increase the ROI on infrastructure investments.

The data capture used by CloudPhysics is also one of the most granular in the industry and it includes over 200 metrics for virtual machines (VMs), hosts, datastores and networks and to date the company has collected over 200tn data samples along with data from 1m VM instances worldwide.

Software-Defined Opportunity Engine

In addition to its acquisition of CloudPhysics, HPE also announced that its Software-Defined Opportunity Engine (SDOE) is now available to its partners and resellers worldwide.

SDOE is powered by HPE InfoSight and it deploys intelligence and deep learning to produce holistic technology recommendations for the company's customers. By using HPE's new tool, customers can receive fast, tailored quotes, informed by real world data based on their own IT environment in order to optimize their infrastructure and accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

SDOE can be used by HPE's partners to generate a quote with the best storage solution for a customer in no time at all. In fact, the new tool takes a process that previously took weeks down to a process that takes approximately 45 seconds. This means that the company's partners can become more efficient and strategic in order to achieve better outcomes for their clients.

“Through HPE, our partners get leading technology and support for mission-critical storage,” said Steve Flynn, Vice President of HPE Product Management at SYNNEX. “SDOE is its next generation of best-in-class intelligent support providing insight and transparency into customers' storage environments. The platform has dramatically changed the speed, ease and precision in which we can determine the best storage solutions for end-customers' unique needs. We are excited to offer SDOE to our partners and to enhance SYNNEX’ lineup of solutions.”

Going forward, HPE plans to integrate CloudPhysics' IP into its SDOE tool in an effort to improve it further.