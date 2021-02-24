GoDaddy and WordPress want to supercharge your ecommerce site

Following its acquisition of SkyVerge last year, GoDaddy has announced that it will make the company's WooCommerce extensions available for free for its managed WordPress ecommerce customers.

The new plugin bundle contains over 75 premium WooCommerce extensions that, when combined with a vast library of WordPress plugins and themes, will give web designers and developers greater flexibility when creating fully featured and customized WooCommerce stores for their clients.

These new extensions also increase the value of GoDaddy's WooCommerce plugins from $3,000 to almost $6,000 worth of premium extensions which are available for free for GoDaddy's managed WordPress ecommerce customers.

Using these new plugins, site owners will be able to accept payments from multiple processors, improve their product reviews, create social login integrations, provide new digital or printable gift card offerings to their users and more.

Building online stores

GoDaddy is also introducing a new seamless experience and site construction flow for its managed WordPress ecommerce customers that will enable them to quickly build powerful online stores for their clients.

Website designers and developers will now be able to get their clients' online stores up and running in fewer steps and the web hosting company's plan includes a new built-in support dashboard, daily backups and malware scans and security notifications.

In order to provide the best tailored experience for its managed WordPress ecommerce customers, GoDaddy is also launching a new support message center directly into the WordPress platform to centralize support and care. Customers will now be able to easily get in touch with GoDaddy's expert WordPress and WooCommerce specialists to get answers to their questions at any time.

President of GoDaddy's partners business, Patrick Pulvermuller explained in a press release how the new plugin bundle will provide website designers with the tools they need to build online stores, saying:

"As more businesses move online, it is important for website designers and developers to have the right tools in place to create impactful online stores for their clients. With this launch, we're thrilled to offer our customers even more functionality with WooCommerce, the world's most popular open-source ECommerce solution, along with the strength and versatility of WordPress which powers over one third of websites online today."