PSP and Wii both ring up huge sales in Japan

Recent changes to both the hardware and marketing strategies of the leading games machines have seen some significant sales shifts as both the PSP and the Wii registered steep jumps.

According to the latest data from Japan – so often the bellwether for the West – both devices sold 200 per cent more units than the previous week.

Wii doing well

In absolute terms, the Nintendo DSi still came out on top at 53,293 sales, with Sony's PSP close behind on 51,215. The Wii managed 35,392 for fourth place, only marginally fewer than the 37,538 of the newly resurgent PS3.

Drivers for the changes were the release of the new PSP Go and a price cut for the older PSP-3000 model in Sony's case, while Nintendo Wii sales were driven by a hot-ticket new piece of software.

Desirable title

Wii Fit Plus hit the market last week in Japan – it's due in the UK at the end of the month – and sold a market-leading 340,000 units, with some of those clearly going to first-time Wii purchasers to boost the hardware numbers too.

