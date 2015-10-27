Sorry, but No Man's Sky is still eight months away

It's been a long wait, and unfortunately you'll have to wait a while longer – No Man's Sky isn't coming to PS4 until June 2016.

The announcement was made during the PlayStation Paris Games Week press conference, confirming that we won't be getting the game in time for Christmas.

Earlier this week, a rumour was going around claiming that No Man's Sky would stealth launch in the coming days. It was quickly dismissed by Hello Games, and now we know that it was far, far too optimistic. We're still eight months away. PlayStation VR support, anyone?

The game, which lets you explore a staggeringly large, procedurally generated galaxy, is one of the most highly anticipated titles right now. Sony also showed off a new trailer, which you can see below.