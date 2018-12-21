Corel acquires desktop virtualisation company Parallels

Canada-based Corel has announced that it has acquired the virtualisation software company Parallels best known for its virtual desktop software.

The company now offers the complete Parallels product line including Parallels Desktop for Mac, Parallels Toolbox for Windows and Mac, Parallels Access, Parallels Mac Management for Microsoft SCCM and Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS).

While financial details of the deal were not revealed, Corel plans to make a significant investment into the Parallels business and the company sees exception opportunities for both businesses by leveraging their combined strengths, customer bases, partner networks and global brands.

Corel and Parallels will deliver applications and services intended to empower users across a wide variety of platforms including Windows, macOS, Linux, mobile and the cloud.

Complementary product portfolios

Corel's CEO Patrick Nichols praised the deal in a statement announcing the acquisition, saying:

“We’re excited to welcome our new Parallels employees to Corel’s global organization. From our highly complementary product portfolios to our shared business models and strategies, Corel and Parallels are a great fit. Thanks to the combined power of our technologies and teams, we see tremendous opportunities to drive continued growth and success for our businesses and most importantly, our customers.”

Parallels' CEO Jack Zubarev expressed his excitement at joining Corel, saying:

“Parallels and Corel share a common vision, market leadership, and passion for innovation. We look to forward to continuing to serve our customers and partners with best-in-class software as part of Corel.”