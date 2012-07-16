Now you can buy as many Raspberry Pis as you want

Get yourself a bigger slice of the Pi

Raspberry Pi sales are no longer restricted to one per customer as manufacturing capacity ramps up.

Demand for the £25 ($38) computer board has been sky-high since it was announced in May 2012 and even though you can now order as many as you like, you're unlikely to receive the hardware until September 2012.

That's despite 4,000 Raspberry Pis being made every day to try and meet demand; the company is dedicated to fulfilling all orders placed before today before sending out newly placed orders.

Mmm, pie

"Orders can now be placed for unlimited quantities of Raspberry Pi board and accessories without the need to register or to receive an invitation to order," explained Jo from RS Electronics in a statement.

"We're currently forecasting that these orders will start reaching customers by the end of September.

"Customers will be provided with a forecast future delivery date when placing their order, and these orders will be fulfilled after all orders placed before 16th July have been shipped."