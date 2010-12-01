Brand new Gigabyte 6 motherboard features unveiled

Taiwan's Gigabyte Technology has been showing off some of the features from its upcoming Gigabyte 6 series motherboards.

Unveiled at a press conference before the Computex Taipei 2011 show, they offer some impressive specs.

The Maximum CPU Power that Gigabyte offers dual-CPU capability and the company's own DualBIOS 3TB+ HDD technology, as well as Driver MOSFETs, a new addition to the Ultra Durable 3 features the company has made into its signature..

There are also all the USB ports anyone could want, with eight 2.0 ports and a staggering 10 USB 3.0 ports.

A more efficient platform

The new Series 6 motherboards will all have the Voltage Regulator Down specification. This uses an Intel-qualified Intersil PWM controller that offers SerialVID (SVID) for transferring power management information between the processor and voltage regulator controller.

This improves the signalling control between the PWM controller and the CPU, creating a more energy-efficient platform.

Tim Handley, Gigabyte's Deputy Director of Motherboard Marketing, said: "CPU power design improvements on the 6 series motherboards include the Intel VRD 12 approved Intersil PWM controller chip, as well as high quality Driver MOSFETs that ensure better efficiency with first class system performance and stability."