Best PS5 headsets 2021: the top PlayStation 5 gaming headsets

If you’re after the best PS5 headsets, you’ve come to the right place. Sony’s two-toned behemoth is designed with stellar audio quality in mind thanks to proprietary 3D audio tech inside the PlayStation 5, which helps make your gaming experience feel more immersive than ever before.

But what should you be looking for in your hunt for the best PS5 headsets available today? Well, you want something that can be worn comfortably for hours, has a crystal-clear microphone and, more importantly, does the sound design of your favorite PS5 games justice.

You might also be looking for some more specific features, like wireless connectivity, the ability to connect to a Bluetooth device or a headset that works on practically everything, as well as your PS5.

Whatever your needs, we’ve rounded up a selection of headsets we've tested that not only sound great, but tick all the boxes you’d possibly hope to check. From the budget-friendly to the high-end, these are the best PS5 headsets you can buy right now.

Oh, it’s worth bearing in mind that the gaming headsets below will also work on PS4, so there’s a bit of additional value if you ever want to use these on the PlayStation 4 in the future.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is the perfect companion to the PS5. Not only does it sport the same white and black two-tone styling of the PlayStation 5, but it’s specifically tuned to get the most out of the console’s 3D audio tech. However, we weren’t particularly impressed with how it handled spatial audio, and the 12-hour battery life leaves a lot to be desired.

For under $100 / £100, though, it’s an affordable option for those who want a new headset to go alongside their new purchase, and its 40mm drivers are capable of delivering a well balanced sound. It also works seamlessly with the PS5, so you won’t encounter any compatibility issues here.

There’s also the option to use a 3.5mm for wired connection if you run out of battery when gaming, and the 2.5GHz dongle also lets you use the PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset on PC, which means they’re more versatile than some wireless headphones tend to be.

Read our full Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset review

(Image credit: Sony)

Exceptional audio quality awaits those who put the PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset over their ears. It’s a terrific wireless headset that belies its price tag, and is armed with 50mm drivers that help bring the boom when the onscreen action gets hectic.

The headset’s build quality is slightly concerning, though. It folds in half, which is a handy space saving feature, but its plastic parts feel noticeable fragile, and the odd creak and pop isn’t too uncommon if you’re the type of player who moves their head a lot when gaming.

However, the headset can be connected wirelessly to your PS5 via the Bluetooth dongle, and you can also use the headphones wired using the 3.5mm if your cans run out of battery. The microphone is built into the headset discreetly, and we were told that the quality was perfectly acceptable when playing with our pals.

Read the full PlayStation Platinum Wireless headset review

(Image credit: Epos)

Epos H3 Super detailed sound Reasons to buy + Incredibly comfortable + Excellent mic + Crystal clear sound Reasons to avoid - Non-detachable mic - Awkward volume dial

A terrific-all rounder, the Epos H3 excels where it matters most: sound, microphone quality and comfort. We were impressed by how detailed the Epos H3 sounded when playing our favorite titles, and were particularly pleased with how well they handled the PS5’s 3D audio in games like Returnal and Demon’s Souls.

As a wired headset, the Epos H3 works on any device that has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which gives them some flexibility if you want a bit more bang for your buck. The non-detachable microphone prevents the Epos H3 headset from being anything other than an “at home” pair, though; however, the microphone is excellent, and has an easy to use flip to mute feature.

We also found the Epos H3 to be one of the most comfortable pairs of headphones we’ve worn in quite some time. The soft padding and earcups that swivel slightly provide a snug and pressure-free fit, and they’re pleasingly light, too. The build quality is also satisfyingly sturdy.

Read our full Epos H3 review

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Built specifically for Sony’s next-generation hardware, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P excel when connected to the PS5, but fall flat in terms of working elsewhere. However, if you’re solely interested in using these cans for gaming, read on.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P is a wireless headset that comes with a retractable mic, provides good sound quality for gaming and has a solid battery life. The ski-goggle style headband ensures a comfortable fit for most head types, though it won’t be for everyone. We do like the mic mute light, which indicates when the headset’s microphone is muted, and it’s handy that you can also use these headphones using a 3.5mm cable.

The white and blue color scheme also means they won’t look out of place when placed near the PS5 and DualSense controller, so if you’re bothered about aesthetics, these could be a good choice.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 7P review

(Image credit: Astro)

When you hear the name ‘Astro’, you tend to think of high quality gaming headsets. The company’s reputation is well-warranted, though, and the Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset is another product that’s bound to make rival companies a little envious.

With a sound signature that’s specifically designed to get the most out of games (there’s no lack of bass on these cans), and some great quality of life features, the Astro A50 are expensive but offer a comprehensive package.

The wireless base station charges the headphones when they’re not in use, so you’re unlikely to ever run out of battery, and the microphone’s flip to mute feature is simple and effective. They’re also incredibly comfortable, too, with soft cushioning around the earcups which means you can wear these cans for hours without issue.

Read our full Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Headset review