Apple and Salesforce team up on workplace apps

Apple and Salesforce have announced a major new partnership which could transform the way some companies do business.

The companies have teamed up to offer more powerful workplace apps based on iOS and Salesforce, boosting the offering from both firms.

In return, Salesforce is redesigning its mobile platform to allow "exclusive" iOS features such as Siri and FaceID to be built directly in to its apps.

“With this partnership, we’re bringing together the world’s #1 CRM platform with iPhone and iPad, the world’s best devices for business,” said Marc Benioff, Chairman and co-CEO, Salesforce.

“Together, Salesforce and Apple are defining a new era of mobile innovation with native apps on iOS, and empowering millions of people with access to Trailhead and the skills they need for the jobs of the future."

Salesforce iOS

The tie-up could allow for Siri to provide information on the sales potential of the next meeting, and also offer an extra level of security using Apple's biometric facial scans.

“We’re excited to work with Salesforce and that their industry-leading CRM will embrace native iOS and deliver exclusive new features on iPhone and iPad,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“With the powerful combination of iPhone, iPad and iOS — the best hardware and software for business — together with native Salesforce apps and the new Salesforce SDK, we can deliver great customer experiences for businesses around the world.”

Salesforce is also launching the first-ever version of its Trailhead online learning mobile app on iOS, allowing much smoother integration with iPhone and iPad devices. The company will also release the first Salesforce Mobile SDK optimised for Apple's Swift program, allowing third-party developers to create new offerings for the platform.

The Mobile SDK will be available by the end of the year, with the redesigned Salesforce Mobile App and and Trailhead Mobile App both launching next year.