Affordable 5G phones will arrive in early 2020

Affordable 5G phones will be available from early 2020, after Qualcomm announced its third generation 5G chip at MWC 2019.

We've seen the first 5G smartphones launch in the past week, and they all have one thing in common - they're flagships. That means they'll come with a flagship price tag, putting them out of reach for many consumers.

Qualcomm has announced that the first affordable 5G handsets will be available from early 2020, and will be packing a Snapdragon chipset with integrated 5G - the first chip to offer this.

The new chipset will be in the hands of phone manufactures from Q2 2019, with Samsung already confirmed to use it in future devices.

The hope is this new chip will help broad, fast 5G adoption around the world, expediting the roll out of the network, providing increased speeds to more people, more quickly.

