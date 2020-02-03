1Gb vs. 10Gb Ethernet: Which is right for your AV network?

As AV over IP continues to become the standard for video transmission, the question has remained: which network should be the standard for AV over IP? We reached out to leading manufacturers of networked AV solutions to ascertain the status of the AV over IP transition.

Arista: Paul Shu, President

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

Rarely are any two systems identical. Every application has different video quality requirements as well as latency tolerance—and let’s not forget the difference in network infrastructure. There simply is no “one-size-fits-all” way to approach matters. Thus, Arista provides 1Gb and 10Gb products to fit whatever the application requirements happen to be.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

If the application is not particularly sensitive to latency and does not have the infrastructure to support the 10Gb bandwidth requirement, then 1Gb bandwidth should be adequate. For applications that require perfect color and very low latency and future-proofing for whatever the changing circumstances may become, then the focus should be on building up 10Gb network infrastructure to support high-quality video.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

Arista provides a broad range of AV-over-IP solutions to meet different video quality requirements and network bandwidth constraints. This ensures the best possible fit for any given network infrastructure while providing integrators with a comprehensive range of options to fit budget and other considerations.

ATEN Technology: YT Liang, Senior Product Manager

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

1Gb.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

We wouldn’t say there are “drawbacks” of 1Gb or 10Gb solutions, but rather it’s more about choosing the right one based on your application and scenario. 10Gb does less compression on video content so it has higher video quality and less latency (spending less time on compressing and decompressing), but it requires higher bandwidth and is more expensive. 1Gb, on the contrary, is more cost effective with visually lossless video. The compression is not detectable to the eyes and appears identical to the uncompressed data.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

There are two things to consider first when deciding between 1Gb and 10Gb solutions: compression and latency. If you need uncompressed video or close to zero latency, 10Gb would be the better choice. However, if visually lossless compression and 1 to 2 frames (about 15–30ms) latency is OK, you can go for 1Gb. So, even if we’re talking about the same vertical market, if the application is different, the solution would be different. Take healthcare as an example. If you are doing digital signage in healthcare, 1Gb is good, but if you are doing clinical reviews in healthcare, you may consider 10Gb.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

The main goal of ATEN Technology’s AV-over-IP solution is providing easy-to-configure and install solutions for both the pro AV system integrator and IT. Push buttons help you to finish the switching without the hassle of needing an IP address. The daisy chain capabilities on the receivers help save the cables and extend to further distance if needed. The built-in web server allows the configuration of the AV-over-IP extenders without the need to install another software on a laptop. Moreover, if you want to do a quick configuration on your smartphone, we also have an AV-over-IP mobile app. All of these things aim to reduce the time and overhead of system integrators on AV-over-IP installations.

Atlona: David Shamir, Director of Product Management

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

1Gb.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

1Gb is the practical choice and offers many features and benefits that will keep it as the go-to technology for years to come. 1Gb networks are easily accessible, widely deployed throughout enterprises and facilities, allow PoE for remotely powering OmniStream encoders and decoders, and are cost-friendly. This is a huge CapEx advantage for companies with existing Cat 5e or Cat 6 cable infrastructure, which readily allows 4K content distribution over long distances. The main advantage of 10Gb is by providing the trunks that enable large amounts of data to be carried between network switches in an IT equipment room or closet. Although prices are coming down for 10Gb network switches, they remain more expensive and not widely implemented for cabling, switches, or endpoints at the edge of an enterprise or corporate network. Additionally, PoE is only available with a select few of the newest 10Gb network switches.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

Each organization’s IT operation needs to make this call based on the greater needs for communication and productivity. 1GbE network remains a more cost-effective infrastructure, and IT managers should consider 1GbE technology if they have budgetary constraints. OmniStream provides the CIO or IT management team the opportunity to utilize cost-effective network infrastructure already in place.

OmniStream also offers some distinguishing features ideal for IT operations. These include streaming and network redundancy with automatic failover, forward error correction (FEC) for performance and reliability over large networks, AES-128 encryption, and IEEE 802.1x authentication for network security.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

AV over IP offers undisputable advantages for system scalability, flexibility, and overcoming traditional signal distance limitations. There is additionally reduced capital outlay for medium to large AV system designs. OmniStream offers the ability to route not only AV signals, but also control, digital audio, and USB signals with uncompromised 4K video over IP performance, near-zero latency, built-in security, and network error resilience.

Aurora Multimedia: Paul Harris, CEO and CTO

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

Aurora has chosen to focus on both 1Gb and 10Gb because each has its purpose based on the application and expectation of the client. 1Gb is currently a more economical solution, delivering visually lossless video that looks very good at a reasonable latency that is still very good to the human eye at one to two frames. However, 1Gb is limited in bandwidth for future higher resolutions and refresh rates, as the compression will need to increase, in turn degrading the image quality. 10Gb is great for future proofing infrastructure for HDMI 2.1 at 8K and 4K120 (1Gb will be 50:1 compression). It also can deliver a full 480Mbps USB 2.0 with the content, 1Gb Ethernet per drop point, windowing, zero-frame latency, and perfect image quality regardless of motion or test patterns. 10Gb pricing will continue to drop and is already at similar price points to 4K60 4:4:4 1Gb solutions.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

1Gb is best for budget constraints while still delivering a quality image. Most organizations do not need 4K60 4:4:4 high-end 1Gb solutions, and can use the 1Gb 4K30 4:4:4/4K60 4:2:0 solutions, which are priced much more affordably. For the typical usage, having a higher refresh rate at the 4K resolution to show power points, surf the web, and even watch a movie is not necessary in those environments. Also, keep in mind the VTC is highly compressed and refresh rate reduced due to the bandwidth, so it will not achieve the same expectations as locally. Only users on site will benefit from the better quality of images distributed room to room.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

Aurora 1Gb and 10Gb solutions are enterprise-class products made right in our own facility in New Jersey. We differ with our transceiver topology, which allows us to limit the SKUs making serviceability and troubleshooting easier. Even our wall plates are transceivers, which allows us to reverse the direction of the video feeds, making it very powerful. Aurora innovated this technology over five years ago and has innovated many other technologies that are shaping the future of the industry.

Black Box: Jonathan McCune, Director of Product Management, AV & Infrastructure

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

We are continuing to have focus on both 1Gb and 10Gb solutions, but there are benefits and drawbacks to both. 1Gb solutions can offer high-quality 4K video and low latency on a 1Gb network infrastructure, but you’re typically sacrificing something for that—in most cases, it’s bandwidth. Ask any IT professional and they’ll tell you that having both AV and IT data on a 1Gb network will cause major bandwidth restrictions. To get around this, they typically maintain dual networks to support AV and IT data independently across the enterprise. A 10Gb solution eliminates any compromise between low latency, low bandwidth, and high video quality, as well as the need to maintain dual networks to support AV and IT data independently across the enterprise. A common concern with 10Gb solutions is the required upgrade to a 10Gb network infrastructure; however, 10Gb networks are now more common and becoming the standard in new builds.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

I hate to be on both sides of the fence on this one, but it’s very contingent on the organization and on whether they’re constrained by an immediate budget restraint or whether an investment now would ultimately be more cost-effective in the long run. Adding 1Gb solutions on an existing network will be less of an investment in the short term; however, upgrading to a 10Gb solution will ensure that the organization is set up for future network expansion and the increasing AV demands. A 10Gb solution also allows AV and data payloads to exist on the same IT network, which reduces network management time and costs.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

The Black Box MCX solution delivers up to 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 video over 10GbE (or higher) with the lowest latency and switch times available in the AV marketplace. The system eliminates the need to compromise between latency, bandwidth, and video quality, as well as the need to maintain dual networks to support AV and IT data independently across the enterprise. MCX makes it possible to handle video walls, video extension (point-to-point and point-to-multipoint), and digital signage on an IT network. Because MCX uses SDVoE to distribute AV signals over IP networks, integrators and IT teams can create dramatically new architectures and user experiences at the speed and quality that pro AV applications demand. As a software-controlled system, MCX brings not only flexibility, but also infinite scalability that allows for unrestricted expansion.

Crestron: Josh Stene, Vice President of Marketing

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

1Gb.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

The benefit of standardizing on a 1Gb network is that 1Gb is the standard for customers today. Developing a solution that uses what they already have not only cuts costs, but also decreases deployment time. We took on the complexity of developing a 1Gb solution and successfully transmitting 4K content over the network without impacting the image quality or increasing latency, because it benefits our customers. With over 180,000 endpoints deployed all over the world, Crestron has designed a dependable solution that is perfect for the enterprise and educational space by simply using what is already there.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

With a solution that is built to perform on a 1Gb network, organizations can continue to introduce technology into new spaces without having to worry about new wiring and budget constraints. With Crestron’s multi-layer technology, our AV-over-IP solution goes beyond AV including data, control, and USB connectivity that allows organizations to add conferencing cameras, headsets, keyboards, and mass storage devices with ease.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

Crestron’s AV-over-IP solutions provide managers with a secure, flexible, and scalable platform that can easily grow and shift with their organization’s needs. Unlike any other 1Gb solution, DM NVX provides dealers and integrators with the robust platform they need to design and deploy the most intuitive spaces.

Extron: Joe da Silva, Director of Product Marketing

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

By offering solutions that work on 1Gb and 10Gb networks, Extron is able to tailor the exact design to the network conditions of the end user. Many customers want to use a 1Gb solution, since it is more common to see that data rate supported to the access layer of the network. Other customers demand the mathematically lossless performance of a 10Gb system and are willing to use dedicated infrastructure as part of the deployment.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

Most networked AV products are intended for LAN distribution, so that application is different from videoconferencing. That said, it is more economical to deploy 1Gb solutions. Long-term, it could mean that the customer must upgrade their network and encoders/decoders if they want to support higher resolutions at low compression ratios (e.g. mathematically lossless vs. visually lossless.)

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

The Extron NAV Series provides opportunities to leverage AV-over-IP solutions onto existing network infrastructure while also being able to deliver the visual performance of a more traditional circuit-switched product.

Gefen: Jason Fitzgerald, Product Manager

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Currently 1Gb, but considering adopting 10Gb.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

1Gb network infrastructures in our serviceable markets far outweigh the adoption of 10Gb systems, in terms of current availability and new installations. This made the decision to provide a 1Gb solution simple. Gefen has been developing and providing the AV industry with AV-over-IP products for over six years, and all of them have leveraged 1Gb Ethernet networks. With the majority of addressable Ethernet networks operating at 1Gb, a solution that fits this bandwidth limit has the highest degree of applicability. Cost is the major drawback for 10Gb solutions, for both an endpoint and the infrastructure standpoint. However, the requirements of a project and reliance on an existing or newly installed Ethernet network need to be considered when choosing a solution. A higher education, campus-wide installation may already leverage the bandwidth and capacity that 10Gb and faster networks can provide, while a smaller retail outlet may only require a 1Gb infrastructure to manage its needs. If these networks already exist, the benefit for 1Gb solutions in both of these installations is that is can be installed in both cases.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

Either can make sense depending on the true requirements of a project, but 1Gb AV-over-IP solutions simply require less bandwidth to operate. If budget and bandwidth are the top priority, then 1Gb will win every time. The search for more efficient means of data transfer is a never-ending road, and while 10Gb and faster Ethernet networks may become the standard in the future, and new technologies will arise, today 1Gb is still king.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

In a word, Gefen’s AV-over-IP solution offers flexibility. With a range of products that are completely interoperable, AV/IT managers have no worry about the types of devices that they need to connect to an AV-over-IP network. Whether the application is for workstation management, or simply a digital signage deployment, Gefen’s AV-over-IP family of products includes individual HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, and VGA solutions that are ready to work with any source or display without the need for external conversion boxes or adapter cables. The ability to seamlessly convert any of these connection standards from one to another opens a new level of compatibility within an organization or project that allows everything to seamlessly work together.

Hall Research: A.J. Shelat, VP of Sales

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

1Gb.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

We selected a 1Gb design to achieve a price point per screen that would fit most applications today. While a 10Gb video performance is higher, the cost of the product and networking infrastructure to achieve a 4:4:4 60Hz product was much higher and most sources were not providing that resolution. The cost benefit was better for 1Gb; however, now that the cost of 1Gb and 10Gb network switches are coming down, that may change. Also, chip technology improvements may soon be seen, so we assume that this may bring the AV-over-IP costs down and lower the costs of a more robust system.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

Budget is the main reason to go with 1Gb. You may be compromising image quality a little, but it is often absolutely fine for the price. As stated before, the 10Gb system with 10Gb network switch is a significant price jump that may be unnecessary if you do not need very high resolutions on a large screen. Many current applications work well at a 1Gb level.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

AV over IP allows the system to be more scalable than the traditional cross-point switches. While it offers greater flexibility, it actually opens the door for more questions. Do you want to create a separate network or a separate VLAN, or is this so outside the comfort zone and needs that it is unnecessary to install AV over IP and a traditional hardware extension system is a better fit for the install? It ultimately rests with the experiences of the AV/IT manager as to what they have become comfortable installing. AV over IP is becoming easier to implement as manufacturers have jumped in to offer classes on AV over IP and have designed an easier product to implement, and more information is now available as the market matures. Overall, integrators have improved their abilities and manufacturers have given them workable tools.

IHSE: Dan Holland, Marketing Manager

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Our main offering is based 1Gb standard with advanced 3Gb for higher resolutions and 10Gb for fiber CWDM mux/demux grid cards and next-gen KVM matrix systems.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

By far, 1Gb is our most popular offerings based on cost vs. performance. IHSE’s compression techniques and efficient FPGA technology can satisfy the majority of projects demanding low latency and top-grade audio/video quality. However, for control rooms and high-end production environments focused on 4K and beyond, IHSE offers their XV series based on 3Gb. The XV series can satisfy high-end graphic workstations at 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 with extremely low latency and switch times. These systems perform well with standard 4K systems while allowing enough bandwidth to support 5K 60Hz. Additionally, IHSE recently announced its advanced 1080p240Hz extenders for esports and gaming that operate over the XV series. IHSE also offers 10Gb grid cards that allow up to eight channels of 1Gb to be transmitted over a single duplex fiber optic cable.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

For those who have budget constraints, the 1Gb bandwidth supports most current KVM display management requirements up to 1080p60. With many organizations utilizing virtual machines or accessing computers via RDP or SSH, IHSE’s CPU Gateway product offers one of the best cost-effective solutions for 1Gb networks to share local and remote sources over a hybrid baseband/IP networked KVM system. For applications requiring higher resolutions such as 4K, 5K, and even 8K, IHSE utilizes a bridge card that integrates 1Gb sources and 3Gb sources for full accessibility from any local source while seamlessly including sources connected to a LAN or WAN.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

With the acceleration of multi-screen high-end workstations and the need to keep information accessible and secure at the same time, it is imperative for manufacturers to help AV/IT managers find what they are looking for in the fastest and easiest way possible. The best KVM solution connects all the sources to a dedicated KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) network which runs in parallel to the client LANs with integrated secure gateway extenders to include IP connected devices. Computers are connected using standard hardware interfaces and cable infrastructure. Video and audio connectivity is completely non-intrusive to house networks, working without software installations and without regard to PC operating systems or hardware versions. This allows the KVM switch system to move data faster and better with uninterrupted high quality workflow during critical situations. And because the AV/IT managers are accountable for the money spent to build and operate these systems, the IHSE systems are demonstrably cost-effective.

Just Add Power: Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

Building out your network is quite important. As installers price out 10Gb fiber to pull to each TV location and deal with high cost of goods and skilled labor to make the fiber work, we have designed our products to work on a gigabit network without quality loss by segregating the traffic. Be careful with your design and get educated before you start installing products onto a network. Nothing is worse than slowing or killing a client’s network that they rely upon 100 percent to work 100 percent of the time.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

While running a fiber IP infrastructure certainly provides more bandwidth, all that video traffic is still living together on that 10Gb line. Installing a fiber line alone will not improve quality. The key to ensuring pristine quality of the stream requires segregating and dedicating 1Gb of the network for every video source.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

As FHD and 4K pushes into more and more offices, this is where AV-over-IP infrastructure perhaps makes the most compelling argument. An AV-over-IP infrastructure that’s been built to provide proper source segregation will mean a bit more expensive network backbone upfront, but it’s also ready to take on developing video formats. Using specified network switches along with cost-effective video-over-IP endpoints built for forward and backward compatibility for video formats, users can easily step into 4K as display options and UHD content continue to morph forward, because the system can be scaled to meet a wide range of format requirements. Not every screen has to be 4K ready; instead, they can set up a mixed environment with an older 1080p projector or display, yet still support ultra HD signals for that blazingly crisp 4K display and support content with high dynamic range (HDR). This is a scalable approach that’s designed to get out ahead of today’s fast video evolution.

KanexPro: Manny Hernandez, Sr. Product Manager

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

The key to success is to offer the right solutions for the client. 1Gb systems are an affordable way to deploy a large number of nodes over an existing network. When simple functions like distributing 1080p video or static images, a 1Gb AV-over-IP system is going to be ideal. 1Gb systems are limited by the bandwidth available in the system and they rely on high compression formats like H.264 and H.265 protocols. These are powerful tools because they can be deployed in environments where the installation has not been certified. The downside to using 1Gb is that there will be an inherent latency introduced into the operation of the system. The system will experience momentary blackouts and non-uniform switching times when switching from one source to another. A 10Gb system, on the other hand, is more than just an extender; 10Gb SDVoE-based systems are more like full-fledged HDMI matrix solutions, with the key difference being that deployment and scalability are significantly more affordable and reliable when done over a certified network installation.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

1Gb systems make most sense when there are tight budget constraints and there is a requirement for system expansion in the future. The 1Gb system is best used for digital signage, hospitality, and general entertainment environments where the functional speed and quality of the picture is not a high priority. 10Gb systems offer frameless switching, multiview, picture-in-picture, and zero latency performance, which make these systems ideal for medical environments, videoconferencing, and intricate video displays where complex video scaling is needed.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

AV-over-IP solutions are the future of AV technology. System integration is made easy by using the existing networking backbone that is already installed in the majority of buildings, saving the need to run expensive and unreliable HDMI cables susceptible to EMI/RFI interferences. AV-over-IP solutions allow administrators to control systems remotely without the need to perform expensive physical service calls.

Kramer Electronics: David Margolin, VP of Marketing

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

As network bandwidths continue to increase and compression technologies evolve, we understand that the IP highway will eventually become the path for AV. We strive to educate and support the community with the most robust, reliable, and flexible solutions available. We don’t limit our solutions to exclusively one codec or one approach. We offer the entire range, from JPEG2000, H.264, H.265, to SDVoE, covering every application requirement.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

The newest 10Gb solution is Kramer’s KDS-8, a zero-latency, 4K60 (4:4:4) streaming transceiver using SDVoE technology. KDS-8 comes as an encoder in default mode, with the ability to easily switch to a decoder at the touch of a button. It brings a full range of connectivity options as well as the benefit of being future-proof with the power and versatility to handle high data packages. It is HDCP 2.2 compliant with HDR support and features Genlock and Fastswitch modes. The managed network switch provides multicast, jumbo frames, IGMP snooping, and fast leave. Analog audio embedding provides an unbalanced analog audio port for embedding audio into the streaming signal. Bi-directional IR over IP lets users control an IR device located on the decoder side from the encoder, and vice versa. KDS-8 also offers video wall and multiview support.

Kramer’s 1Gb solutions include the KDS-EN6 encoder and KDS-DEC6 decoder, which stream 4K60 (4:2:0) video, audio, IR, RS-232, and USB over IP with HDCP 2.2 in unicast (one-to-one) or multicast (many-to-many) configurations.

Matrox Graphics: Samuel A. Recine, Director of Sales, Americas & Asia Pacific

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Matrox has AV-over-IP technologies for compressions levels ranging from less than 100Mb to 1Gb, and up to 25Gb and 40Gb.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

Matrox embraces all the major AV-over-IP technologies including uncompressed and top-grade compression. What we see in practice is that sub-100Mb and sub-1Gb technologies satisfy the majority of projects in terms of latency and audio/video quality—including PC text and performance 3D and video. And the completely uncompressed technologies allow organizations to work in the most demanding applications like live television broadcasting, medical, and live events. It’s also at the 25Gb and 40Gb uncompressed level that the earliest 8K work is being done. Eventually this will trickle down to broader applications, including various compression options. But, for the time being, interoperability of performance media is optimal in raw for 8K.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

Each of the main technologies (sub-100Mb, sub-1Gb, and uncompressed over-25Gb and 40Gb) are optimal for budgets in different scenarios. There is no question that sub-100Mb products offer the most logical solution for high node count and multi-site applications. When networks can get noisy or when deterministic performance must be sustained for large deployments, bit rate is always important. Also, for wireless applications or mixed-mode operations with IT networks, this is the best price-performance fit. Sub-1Gb is the most popular node in the market for low-cost endpoints with reasonable network density. The performance is great and it can scale nicely. When applications require manipulating video in raw, uncompressed formats and interoperability of different specialized equipment is in service, then the network bandwidth can be what it needs to be to serve those applications. In this case, standards-based video with real industry interoperability is the best price-performance.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

Easy. Easy to install; easy to get running; easy to scale; easy to program with many options for applications, APIs, and third-party hardware and software support; easy to maintain; easy to hybridize; and easy to support.

MuxLab: Joe Teixeira, VP of Business Development & Product Management

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

A 1Gb network is going to be ideal when you can accept compression, while a 10Gb network is the powerhouse that supports uncompressed delivery of 4K content.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

One of the great things about MuxLab is that we offer a wide variety of solutions that support both 1Gb and 10Gb networks. We can actually tailor a solution to meet budget requirements. For example, a streaming 4K video wall in a railway command center includes a 16-display video wall, running 24/7. Our 4K over IP PoE Extender Kits transmit data via a 1Gb Ethernet switch. Using an IP-based solution, it was very cost-effective, and is completely scalable. They can swap in and out MuxLab equipment to take advantage of a 10Gb network or stay with the 1Gb.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

MuxLab has the most complete line of AV-over-IP solutions, and we’re refining it all the time. All of our models are controlled by a single central controller that vastly simplifies tasks such as discovery, configuration, firmware upgrades, and access and control. Our solutions are competitively priced, and integrators have access to our internal technical support and our engineers for expertise when they need it.

QSC: Trent Wagner, Audio Product Manager

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

1Gb.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

Until capacity or scale demands it, and until 10Gb infrastructure is widespread and cost-effective, 1Gb is sufficient to conform to the needs and standards of most modern AV transports. That said, 10Gb and 40Gb do have a place in larger facilities for uses outside of AV devices. At this point in the industry, the cost-benefit trade-offs just don’t make sense for the application.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

A 10Gb infrastructure may be required at the core depending upon central capacity, trunking, or aggregation needs, or for heavy or un-optimized video transports. For general processing and endpoints in the system, 1Gb is still sufficient for most organizations.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

The QSC Q-SYS Ecosystem is the only integrated audio, video, and control platform in the industry that’s built on standard off-the-shelf IT hardware and network infrastructure, allowing it to easily integrate with other IT platforms. It offers a flexible software foundation that scales simply and cost effectively, while reducing the need for dedicated hardware and eliminating the complex integration workarounds that are common to traditional AV&C solutions. Furthermore, by utilizing a native Q-SYS system across the entire signal chain, end users can take advantage of a system that was built to work together, offering greater system stability and maximized system performance.

Rose Electronics: Mike Rohal, Marketing Manager

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

With so many diverse applications, use cases for both 1Gb and 10Gb networks exist. Displays for digital signage, or video walls and servers, or control computers are typically 1080p and run well on 1Gb networks. Advanced desktops, eye-level kiosks, medical, broadcast, and industrial are 4K or migrating to it and can benefit from 10Gb networks. Ultimately, one must consider the main driver of the system, be it performance (resolution and latency), cost, display type, or cabling. Certain features may apply only to one speed, such as a multiviewer function on 10Gb and PoE on 1Gb networks.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

For existing installations, the decision on network speed is often made by the cabling. New installations should go to 10Gb cabling, on which 1Gb infrastructure can still be run. If certain applications are too slow due to a network bottleneck, then a cost-versus-benefit decision must be made. In time, migration to a higher bandwidth will naturally occur due to lowered pricing and mass-market acceptance.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

Rose offers three different AV-over-IP systems with varying price points and features. Control is done by a central network app or local keyboard and mouse. USB peripherals, serial, and infrared are standard. To achieve the optimum solution, some installations utilize other products such as matrix or KVM switches, AOC cables, or other extenders and video processing products. Since Rose is willing to customize its products and has very long product life cycles, the customer can create streamlined systems that perform and last for years.

Silex Insight: Tom Vanthuyne, Business Development Manager

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both, as well as for 2.5Gb networks.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

As mentioned, we’re not giving more focus to the 1Gb or 10Gb solution. We are offering both (also the 2.5Gb) and it really depends on the implementation of the solution what we recommend.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

Seen from a pure budget constraint, we would recommend 1Gb; this is a cheaper implementation as the switches and cabling are less expensive. Again, it really depends on each use case. If there is a need for a lot of data transfer, then 10Gb is of course needed.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

We are already offering many benefits using our solutions, with ongoing development of new features. These include zero latency of less than 3ms; support for various codecs including our own in-house video codec (JPEG 2000, VC-2 HQ); AES 256 encryption for maximum security; HDCP compliance; enterprise-grade 802.1x authentication; scalable forward-error correction to support poor IT infrastructure; SMPTE 2110 open-standard AV transport and uncompressed audio through AES67 protocol; HDR support for standards such as Dolby Vision; and over-the-air updates for already installed units.

ZeeVee: Bob Michaels, CEO

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

Both.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

We’ve made the decision not to choose, and instead focus on customer needs. Based upon the requirements we have seen over the last six years, 10Gb solutions deliver uncompressed video just like a traditional matrix switch. In fact, in numerous deployments, the color depth, pixel quality, and latency associated with uncompressed 4K that runs over a 10Gb network is the only suitable direction to meet customer expectations. Having a 1Gb solution is beneficial when an end user does not have the capacity to move to a 10Gb infrastructure. Even for some of our 1Gb deployments, a 10Gb infrastructure can prove beneficial for campus-wide video distribution.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

Much of the attention in the 1Gb-versus-10Gb debate has been focused on cost, but the delta between the two is not as significant after a full assessment of a customer’s needs. For those looking for a solution that offers the ability to distribute uncompressed video with sub-millisecond latency, more attention needs to be directed at the per-port cost-effectiveness of IP versus HDbaseT. A 10Gb solution may also provide cost-effective future-proofing as end users’ needs change.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

No other company has the experience or has made the investment we have in developing AV-over-IP products. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and one of the first manufacturers to offer these products. Where many manufacturers have been introducing AV-over-IP products in the last two years, our third generation line of award-winning HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace have been battle-tested, honed, and shaped by end users and integrators for more than five years and are serving users on five continents in a variety of challenging applications—including operating room theaters, higher education, large enterprises, museums, retail, bars and restaurants, and even high-end residential and yachts. Our management platform requires no programming nor training, enabling integrators and end users to configure a system in minutes.

Zigen: Vanessa Zitzmann, Marketing & Sales

Is your networked AV product roadmap designed for 1Gb or 10Gb Ethernet networks?

10Gb.

Why have you chosen to focus on 1Gb/10Gb? What are the benefits of your choice and the drawbacks of the other?

To have the virtually zero latency and 1:1 compression that Zigen is known for, we utilize a 10Gb network. We chose to focus on engineering the 10Gb network because we believe in developing the highest quality product to allow our engineers to think outside the box and bring the best possible solution to market without constraints. The benefits of a 10Gb network versus a 1Gb are based on the needs of the application. The 10Gb network allows our solution to have 1:1 (up to 1.4:1 at 4K60) compression of data, which translates to better video and audio quality. 10Gb provides sufficient bandwidth margin that enables us to include other enhanced protocols including AES67, USB 2.0, and 1Gb Ethernet to share the same AV-over-IP network. 10Gb will also allow room for growth within the application and future technology, allowing you to be on the front end of expanding the network as the technology evolves.

Which choice makes the most sense for organizations with budget constraints but increasing videoconferencing, data transfer, and virtualization needs?

When it comes to the decision on 1Gb versus 10Gb, it depends on what the organization is looking for in terms of quality of audio, video, size of the application, future growth of the company (need for more bandwidth) and the expectations they have on the solution’s performance. The perceived sticker shock on a 10Gb network can be smoothed over when the limitations of the 1Gb network are explained and the additional costs that will be accrued to compensate.

What is the value proposition for AV/IT managers with your AV-over-IP solution?

The value proposition for Zigen’s IP-Logic solution is simply that our patent-pending technology integrates both SDVoE and AES67 on the same network, thereby reducing network infrastructure cost. Any managed 10Gb switch will work with our platform, allowing the dealer to choose. Having Zigen’s new audio matrix (AV over IP) on the same control graphical user interface will also save time, space, and money in your installation. The IP-Logic is a one-stop AV-over-IP solution.