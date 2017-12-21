Download Microsoft Office 2016, Office 2013, Office 2010 and Office 365 for free with direct links

We're bringing together all the direct links to download official, genuine copies of a range of different versions of Microsoft's Office business suite. Refrain from using unofficial links as they may be honeypots to infect you will malware.

We've rechecked all the links as of the time of publishing this update to ensure that they're fully working. However, before you proceed, bear the following points in mind:

Once trial versions expire, they will revert back to reduced functionality, essentially becoming file viewers. To get them to work again would require you to reinstall your Windows operating system – using a restore point or any similar image-based solution is unlikely to work.

You will not need a product key to install the application but you will need one to activate the product.

After you get a Microsoft ID, you will be able to activate the applications should you want to own the products outright with the product key card being the cheapest and usually fastest way of doing it.

Some security applications might quarantine setup.exe forcing you to manually whitelist the appropriate files.

In some cases the downloaded file will be an IMG format. If so, use 7-Zip or a similar archive utility to extract the files and run the relevant executable file (usually setup.exe).

All the files linked are genuine and legal, direct from the developer. You will never be charged for downloading these files for backup purposes.

If you have any suggestions or if you find that any of these are not working, do let us know.

The cheapest Office 365, Office 2013 and Office 2016 deals

Below are the cheapest versions we could find for all the various stock keeping units (note that prices and stocks will fluctuate). Oh and no loopholes please. Need more? See our full list of where to buy Microsoft office for the best price.

So, with all that in mind, let's get on with detailing the downloads…

Office 365 and Office 2016

When this article was first published, it was before the release of Office 2016 when you could download a preview version to try for free. Obviously post-release, that isn't the case anymore – and there's no trial version of Office 2016. Therefore if you want to try out Office for free, you'll need to dip into Office 365 (see above).

However, the below links we provided with the original article still work to download the installer for Office 2016 (this then grabs the Office 2016 setup files on-demand). Of course, be aware that obviously you will need a product key to successfully install the suite.

If Office 365 is what you're after, be aware that there is no offline installer for it. As is the case with Skype, you will get a tiny package that will then download the actual application.

Note that the trial period is only 30 days, and also a valid Microsoft account is a prerequisite for downloading the initial application. If you haven't got one, you'll need to set one up. You'll also need to provide payment info to partake of the free trial.

Microsoft provides with detailed notes on how to download and install or reinstall Office 365 or Office 2016 on a PC or Mac either in 32-bit or 64-bit mode.

You might want to read our review of Office 2016 and read our review of Office 365

Office 2013

This is the RTM/final version that can be used for 30 days without any limitations (i.e. it is a trial version). The suite includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Infopath, Visio viewer, Publisher and Lync. Note that the linked files below are reasonably large downloads; 667MB and 769MB respectively. (And should you wish to read it, you'll find our review of Office 2013 here).

Office for Mac 2011, Office 2010 and Office 2007

Microsoft quietly took down all its download servers that used to house hundreds of ISO files, many of them on Digitalriver. This means that you won't be able to download offline installers legally for Office 2010, Office for Mac 2011 and Office 2007.

As such, there are no legal ways of providing a direct download route to Office 2007 – the only way you can get a download copy is by using the linked Office 2007 download URL for free and entering your product key which will then pull the qualifying Office 2007 product.

For Office 2010, if you have been issued with a PIN post-purchase (on a product key card), you can download it directly from the getmicrosoftkey website.

Read our reviews of Office 2010 and Office 2007

Office Mobile apps

These are apps for Word, Excel and PowerPoint, along with Outlook and OneNote, all of which have been optimised for touch and mobile devices which means that you won't need a mouse and a keyboard to use them.

However, you will need to have Windows 10 installed to run them and clicking on the links below will open Store, Microsoft's equivalent of Google Play, to download the required file. You won't be able to sideload them or download them as a discrete package. Your OS will determine the type of file to download (32-bit or 64-bit or ARM).