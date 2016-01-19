How to customise the Windows 10 taskbar

To many users' delight, Windows 10 marked the return of the Start menu, but it would be a shame to overlook other improvements Microsoft has made to the Taskbar. Big features like the new Task View tool and Cortana voice assistant have made headlines, but there's plenty more flexibility tucked away at the bottom of your Windows 10 screen, which you might be missing.

If you're new to Windows, you may not be aware of the handy Jump List feature for example. Right-click the Windows Explorer icon and you can get quick access to your pinned folders and the folders you open most often – if you're a Chrome user, right-click its icon and you'll see frequently visited sites and options to open a new window or activate Incognito mode.

And that's just a taster. Let's look at what else you can do to make the Taskbar work better for you.