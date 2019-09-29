Best OCR software of 2019: scan and archive your documents to PDF

When it comes to document scanning, you need a software package that can balance the twin needs of speed and accuracy. Too often OCR (Optical Character Recognition) has historically suffered in both areas, with scanning speeds not only being slow, but accuracy quite poor with text sometimes rendered poorly.

Luckily, advances in software and hardware development have allowed OCR technology to improve in leaps and bounds, so that these days OCR software can usually offer not just a decent speed, but also essential degrees of accuracy. The latter is so important when actually trying to search through scanned documents, as poorly formatted scans means the whole process has to be repeated, with the inevitable labor wastage in relocating the documents to scan in the first place, presuming they haven;t already been recycled.

However, recent improvements to OCR technology means that's far less likely to be an issue, which means that the paperless office is now increasingly becoming a reality. The only thing holding back on that is likely the volume of documents yet to be scanned, but again with better scanning speeds and easier to use software, that elusive paperless office is becoming even more likely.

(Image credit: Kofax)

For the professionals...

Custom, comprehensive workflows

Top-ranking speed and accuracy

Too expensive for some

If you take your OCR scanning seriously – if it's a crucial cog in the machinery of your business – then give OmniPage Ultimate a look. It's packed with features above and beyond what you might expect, and while the price is relatively high, it still falls in the affordable bracket for most small businesses.

Put down your cash and you can convert paper documents from virtually any scanner source into just about any kind of digital file you like – and everything works super-fast too. If you've got stacks of paper to get through, the time saved by OmniPage Ultimate can really start to add up.

Known for its accuracy in conversion, this software is trusted by some of the biggest names in business – including Amazon, Ford, and GE – and lets you build up custom workflows so your documents get automatically delivered to the right place in the right format, depending on your needs.

If the Ultimate edition is a bit too rich for your blood at $449.99 (about £352), try the cheaper OmniPage Standard version at $149.99 (about £117). While the Standard edition doesn't include as many input, output and workflow options, it still offers more than enough in the way of features for most users needing an OCR solution.

(Image credit: Abbyy FineReader)

One of the veterans of the field

Comprehensive suite of features

Multiple output options

Expensive for personal use

Abbyy has been helping companies manage documents for a long, long time now, and it shows in the latest version of its FineReader software – it's just about as comprehensive a solution as you would want for a small businesses, though casual users might prefer something a little more lightweight.

You get all the tools you need for taking paper documents from a scanner and making them fully readable, neatly organized, digitized documents. As well as recognizing text and converting it to PDF, Microsoft Office or other formats, the program can also compare documents, add annotations and comments, and more.

If you need to convert bundles of documents in batches then FineReader can do that too. It can handle a host of output formats and 192 different languages without breaking a sweat, and there are companion mobile apps as well if you need to do some quick scanning from a phone.

The software isn't the most modern we've ever seen but it's clean, functional and does the job perfectly well. Abbyy FineReader has built up a strong reputation for being one of the best options in the OCR field, and you can take advantage of a free trial to see if all the hype is on the money.

The software starts at $199.99 (£169) for the Standard version which gives you a one-time perpetual license that can do OCR conversions and edit PDFs. The upgrade to the Corporate version adds the capability for comparing documents and performing automated conversions via a hot folder for $399.99 (about £313).

(Image credit: Adobe)

A trusted solution from the Adobe stable

Plenty of advanced features

Easy to use

You'll have to pay month after month

Want to go with a well-known brand name you can trust? Adobe Acrobat DC fits the bill, and brings along with it an impressive list of features and options, even if the price is a little steeper than some of its rivals. For all the OCR features, you need to opt for the Pro version of the Adobe Acrobat software.

That DC stands for 'Document Cloud' by the way, and everything integrates rather neatly with Adobe's cloud solution, should you need to get at your files from any computer. Of course there's also slick and seamless integration with everything else Adobe makes, so you might consider this if you already use a lot of other Adobe apps like Photoshop.

If you do decide to pay up for the Pro version of Adobe Acrobat DC, you get all the OCR basics plus the ability to add comments and feedback on documents, a specialized tool for scanning tables, the option to quickly compare two documents together, and much more. Documents can be edited right on the screen just seconds after scanning them in.

The Adobe badge guarantees a certain level of quality, and we're impressed by the intuitiveness and the scope of Adobe Acrobat DC. If you don't mind adding yet another subscription to your life – with Adobe Acrobat DC starting at $12.99 (about £10) per month on an annual basis – then this is well worth considering.

(Image credit: Readiris)

A product that's packed with features

Comprehensive all-in-one solution

Easy to learn and operate

More advanced features cost extra

Readiris blends a polished interface with a host of useful features and functions to really earn its place on our list. If you're running a small business or need a serious amount of paper digitized – and you're prepared to pay for it – then you'll find this program one of the most comprehensive out there.

From a host of supported file formats (including Microsoft Office formats and the option to have text read aloud), to signatures and security protection on your finished digital documents, it's difficult to think of anything that the developers of Readiris have missed out. Watermarks, comments and annotations are all supported.

It's also one of the fastest and slickest OCR programs out there, putting some older applications we've seen to shame. Documents are processed and filed rapidly, and you'll soon be jumping quickly between the various Readiris screens, with no need to consult a manual or embedded help file. Like all the best apps, it combines a lot of powerful features with a simple and accessible interface.

Some features, such as support for a maximum of 138 languages and PDF password protection, require a Corporate level package. The one below that level is Pro, and then the basic product is just the standard Readiris – and it's still very good, so many of you will be able to get by with the lowest priced package which starts at one-time cost of $49 (about £38) for the software.

(Image credit: TopOCR)

OCR meets the neural net

Inexpensive

Corrects page curvature

Highly accurate

Lacks other features

Just about any OCR software can provide a high level of accuracy these days. However, where OCR falls apart is when the scanned images are less than ideal, for example when they are produced with a document scanner designed for speed, and the pages won’t lie flat in a chunky book.

This is exactly the use-case scenario that TopOCR was designed for, and shines at. It claims to use no less than three OCR engines for “neural net dewarping” to straighten out those marginal scans, and convert them with the highest level of accuracy. A downside is that this app focuses only on OCR, and does not provide other functions, or fit into a larger ecosystem of software.

TopOCR offers a free 30-day trial on the Windows platform. Another plus is that the full program is very affordable at $4.99 (about £4) plus tax.

Also consider these mobile scanning apps

While we've covered some major resources above, especially for companies with significant archives to digitize, there are other options available to scan on the go. This is especially the case with apps for Android and iOS which now allow you to photograph documents, and have these turned into PDF files for your records.

The Adobe Scan scanner app is the first on our list, due to Adobe's range of additional PDF tools. The scanner app is free to download and allows you to preview file dimensions, as well as rotate, crop, and edit the color as required.

Genius Scan is another useful mobile app for phones that allows you to take photos of documents and save them as PDF files. As well as that, features include smart page detection, perspective correction and image enhancement. And with patch scanning, you can create digital copies of dozens of pages within seconds.

Scanbot scan documents, receipts, sketches, whiteboards, business cards, labels, QR codes and barcodes in 200dpi. There are five color modes available, as well as tools to crop and optimize scanned documents. As with similar scanning apps, documents can be automatically saved a cloud service such as Google Drive or Dropbox.

CamScanner doesn't simply allow you to image documents and save them as PDFs to the cloud, it also allows for collaborative editing feature to add annotations and watermarks to documents. Aimed principally at business users, you can save documents to the cloud and also password any files you scan and save.