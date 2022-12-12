Every time your browser connects to the internet it does so via a server - a computer dedicated to managing connections. This connection between your browser and a website is usually direct: anyone monitoring your connection can see the site you’ve visited. Your IP address is also available to anyone who wants to trace the connection back to your computer.

A proxy server sits between your browser and the websites you visit, acting as a type of gateway. The typical way it works is that any website requests your computer makes are forwarded to the proxy server first.

As your web traffic flows via the proxy server, anyone monitoring the website in question will see the IP address for the proxy, not yours. The proxy also forwards this web traffic back to your computer, so you can still use the internet normally.

Why use a proxy?

Now that you understand how proxy servers work, you may wonder why anyone would route their web traffic through another server unnecessarily when you can just connect directly to the internet.

The main advantage of doing things this way for ordinary web users is that a correctly configured proxy server can give you some measure of privacy. If bad actors can’t discover your IP address, it’s much harder for them to attempt to hack your home network.

Network administrators also use proxy servers as firewalls to protect devices from attack. As proxy servers sit between web browsers and the internet, they can also be used to block certain web domains, such as those known to contain malware . Proxies can even store local copies of websites so they load much faster next time any network user tries to visit them.

Proxy pros

Although proxies are useful for filtering harmful websites or preventing a hack, they aren’t the only way to do this. For instance, individual users can install firewall software on their own machines.

However, installing a firewall on a proxy server saves the trouble of doing this on every computer in your organization. Since the proxy acts as a gateway its firewall can protect every computer connected to your network, no matter what it’s running.

The same is true for URL filtering . Whilst in theory you could install monitoring or blocking software on every new device that connects to your home or office network, you’d then need to update each one manually to block or allow specific websites. A proxy server is a much more convenient way to allow or deny certain domains, as you can route all network connections through it, then set your own policy.

These types of proxy servers tend to be what is called ‘transparent’ proxies. They may not hide your IP address and identify themselves as proxy servers to the Internet in general. This is useful for doing things like blocking harmful sites but provides no privacy.

Private proxies

There are other types of proxy servers which do help protect your online identity, at least to some extent.

‘Anonymous’ Proxies usually identify themselves publicly to the internet as such. Their IP addresses are available online but if you use one, they won’t reveal the IP address of your own computer. Not only can this make you safer from hackers but you can also use an anonymous proxy to get around content restrictions based on your location such as online streaming services. Any websites you visit will see the IP address of the anonymous proxy, so will provide content based on wherever it’s based.

‘High anonymity’ proxies operate in much the same way as ‘anonymous’ ones but don’t keep a record of your web activity. They also regularly change their own IP address without identifying themselves to the internet as proxy servers, making it much harder for an adversary to monitor your web traffic.

The Tor network uses a series of high anonymity proxies to encrypt your web traffic and conceal your location.

Proxy problems

Proxies can be very powerful tools for network admins to secure their systems but it’s hard to say just how much privacy they provide.

Although you can go online to find huge lists of so-called “anonymous” proxies, it’s almost impossible to tell who’s running them and why. There’s nothing to stop the owners of these proxy servers from monitoring your web traffic or stealing your personal information.

Even if they’re operating in good faith, they could themselves be subjected to a subpoena or targeted by hackers who can then access their web records. If this happened, then your data would be at risk as proxy servers in themselves can’t encrypt your web traffic to protect it from snoopers.

As the IP addresses of proxy servers are publicly available, some content providers keep a record of them, then blacklist people trying to access their services. Netflix blocks most public proxies, for example.

To proxy or not to proxy?

If you simply want to use a proxy server to bypass regional restrictions and wouldn’t mind any web traffic on your device leaking onto the internet, then by all means employ a proxy. Just remember that you will need to individually configure each app that you want to use with the proxy, such as your web browser.

If you want to encrypt all your web traffic and a better guarantee of concealing your IP address, consider using a VPN instead. Find out more in our guide to the benefits of proxy servers vs VPNs .

If you simply want to browse the web anonymously, you can also use the Tor browser free of charge. Although web pages will load much more slowly than with a VPN, you’ll have a much higher level of anonymity as your connection is routed through various tor proxies. The browser itself is also specially configured not to leak any personal information about you through ‘browser fingerprinting’.