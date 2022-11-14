Domain.com vs Google Domains: Which domain registrar is better?

Domain.com domain registration service Visit Site (opens in new tab) Domain.com is an American domain registrar and web hosting (opens in new tab) company. It began initially as a domain registrar but added hosting options for customers over time. The company currently services over 1.2 million websites. For Great customer support

Privacy protection

Transparent pricing

Variety of TLDs Against Too much upselling

No monthly plans

Difficult onboarding process Google Domains Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Google publicly launched Google Domains in 2014 to help users purchase domain names. Google Domains offers domain registration, DNS hosting, domain forwarding, and email forwarding services. For Transparent, competitive pricing

Well-designed interface

Privacy protection

Robust DNS servers Against Limited extensions

Lacks extra features

Domain names are important for businesses large and small. They are what customers will use to find your website, and they are a reflection of your brand.

Therefore, it's vital that you choose a domain registrar (opens in new tab) that meets your needs and gives you the best possible chance for success. But with so many options on the market, it can be difficult to know where to start.

We've put two of the most popular domain registrars against each other - Domain.com (opens in new tab) and Google Domains (opens in new tab), to help you decide which one is right for you.

Main similarities and differences

Domain.com and Google Domains are both domain registrars that offer a wide range of services to help you register your domains.

One of the main similarities between Domain.com and Google Domains is that both offer a simple and intuitive interface that makes it easy for you to register, manage, and maintain your domains. With Domain.com, you can quickly search for available domain names using keywords or browse through popular categories such as sports, health, and entertainment. You can also add a domain to your shopping cart (opens in new tab) directly from the search results page.

With Google Domains, you can easily find domains that are available for registration by typing in a keyword or browsing through popular categories. Similar to Domain.com, you can also purchase domains directly from the search results page on Google Domains.

In addition to offering an easy-to-use interface, both Domain.com and Google Domains also provide you with a wide range of features that help you get the most out of your domains. For example, both offer options for automated renewal reminders so that you don't have to worry about missing important deadlines. Also, both platforms offer DNS (opens in new tab) management tools that allow you to easily configure your domains.

The main difference between these two services is that while Domain.com offers web hosting and a website builder (opens in new tab), Google domains do not. Another difference is pricing - while both are affordable options compared to many other providers in the industry, Google domains provides a lower entry point for businesses looking to set up and running online. However, Domain.com offers increased functionality that is useful both in the early stages of setting up a website, as well as once it's established.

Pricing

It is important to compare the pricing of domain.com and Google Domains before making a decision on which one to buy from. It has been seen in many cases that different domain names attract different prices at the end of the day. Domain.com charges $10 as its registration fee whereas Google Domains registration costs $12 per year. This clearly shows that there is a difference between both these platforms in terms of their registrars’ fees.

In addition, when it comes to renewal costs, domain.com again turns out to be cheaper than Google Domains by charging around $8 while Google Domains charge around $14 per year as renewal cost. This clearly shows that domain.com is both cheaper than Google Domains.

In summary, the pricing of Domain.com over Google Domains is clearly more economical and reasonable for most users looking for a cost-effective platform for buying their preferred domains.

(Image credit: Domain.com)

Ease of use

Domain.com has a user-friendly interface, making it easy to select the perfect domain name for your business needs. It also provides plenty of tools that allow you to create and manage a website quickly using their drag-and-drop builder.

In addition, they offer premium hosting plans that are highly reliable and secure, allowing you to focus on growing your online presence without worrying about down time or potential security breaches.

Google Domains fares slightly worse when it comes to ease of use. Although they do have some helpful tools such as email forwarding features, there is no drag-and-drop builder available for easily creating and managing your website.

They also do not offer premium hosting plans which means you have to use a different hosting company. Overall, Domain.com is much easier and straightforward to use.

(Image credit: Google Domains)

Customer support

When it comes to customer support, Domain.com is highly recommended. It offers phone, email and live chat (opens in new tab) as the means of communication with expert staff members. Its representatives are available to help you 24/7.

Google Domains, on the other hand, only allow email as means of communication. This could be a hassle for someone who prefers live chat or phone.

Is Google Domains good?

Google Domains is a good option for businesses that are looking for an affordable and easy-to-use domain registration platform.

It offers a wide range of features that make it simple to purchase, manage, and optimize domains, including tools for automated renewal reminders. However, it does not offer web hosting (opens in new tab) or a website builder like many other domain registrars in the industry, which may be a drawback for some users.

Is Domain.com good?

Domain.com is a good choice for users who are looking for an affordable and easy-to-use domain registrar that can help them get their website up and running quickly.

The platform offers a wide range of features, including automated renewal reminders, DNS management tools, web hosting, website builder and website analytics reports, that make it simple to manage, and optimize your domains. Additionally, Domain.com has strong customer support that is available 24/7 via phone, email (opens in new tab) or live chat to help you with any issues or questions you may have. Overall, Domain.com is a great option for users looking for an affordable way to start or grow their online presence.

Final verdict

Domain.com is and Google domains are two popular domain companies. Both offer user-friendly interface for businesses looking to buy and manage their domains. They both offer an easy-to-use platform that provides all the features needed to set up your website quickly and easily.

However, if you're looking for a domain registrar with more features, tool, and offer web hosting with 24/7 customer support, then Domain.com may be a better fit for your needs.