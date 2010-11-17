XFX Radeon HD 5750 XXX review

Factory-overclocked 3D cards, such as the XFX Radeon HD 5750 XXX, are a pretty common next step for most manufacturers when a GPU starts maturing, and it's no surprise. When your fabs have cranked out squillions of chips, the price-war between stock cards has stabilised and a new generation of cards is peeping over the horizon, there's the natural drive to differentiate and offer a little more performance to keep the GPU attractive.

That's exactly what this BIOS-tweaked version of the HD 5750 core is all about. 50MHz up on the core and 500MHz up on the RAM, it's an on-paper performance-hike for the puppy in AMD's midrange, DX11-capable midrange litter.

But contrary to expectations, the cooler has slimmed down from the dual-slot reference design to a single slot, making this an attractive little card for SFF and HTPC systems. Sadly, this leaves little room for an HDMI slot, so the video-out options are reduced to dual DVIs and a single display port. So just who is this card aimed at?