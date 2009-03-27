Toshiba NB100-11R

The small screen and slightly squashed layout won't appeal to everyone, but performance-wise, this netbook is a gem

The only real decision you have to make when choosing a netbook is screen size.

Do you go for a super portable but slightly cramped 8.9-incher, like the Toshiba NB100, or a comfortable but larger 10-incher?

Although the Toshiba shares exactly the same keyboard design as the similarly sized Asus 901, it doesn't overcome the size constraints quite as well.

Part of this is the decision to incorporate a stylishly rounded rump behind the monitor hinge to accommodate a protruding battery – it pushes everything forward slightly and makes the touchpad just a whisker too shallow. It's wide enough, but scrolling RSI is a real danger.

The NB100 is, however, a great looker – and cheap, too, if you go for the Ubuntu version rather than the more expensive XP one.