eM Client review

eM Client is a well-rounded free email client, complete with a calendar and integrated chat. Its interface is clear, making even the more advanced tools accessible to new users, and there's even a dedicated option for touchscreens.

eM Client is much more than just a way to keep your emails in order. As well as managing your messages, it can track your schedule, organize your to-do lists, and help you keep in touch with support for three major messaging services (Google, Facebook and Jabber). There's even a facility for making quick file transfers so you don't have to mess about with sharing links to third-party filesharing sites.

eM Client Download here: eM Client Developer: eM Client Operating system: Windows Version: 7

If you’re moving from another email client, there's a quick migration tool that makes it easy to transfer your messages from Microsoft Outlook, Outlook Express, Windows Mail, Windows Live Mail or Thunderbird.

User experience

After downloading eM Client, you'll be given a 30-day free trial of the Pro edition. To switch to the free version you'll need to request a free license from the developer's site. It's straightforward, and you'll be up and running in no time.

Once you're in, eM Client’s streamlined interface grants access to an expansive range of features including advanced email rules, message encryption, template emails and signatures, a full spell-checker, and a built-in translator for when you receive messages in a foreign language (which might not be often – but this is a thoughtful Bing-powered extra when you do)

eM Client offers a 'superfast search' feature that lets you swiftly locate emails or specific attachments snappily, and a touchscreen mode that provides a roomier interface with more space between icons for easy tapping.

eM Client is excellent for contact management too, letting you select custom contact views, and easily search or merge contacts. There’s a full communication history provided for each contact, and lots of optional data fields for compiling a comprehensive database of your friends and acquaintances.

The only real drawback is that the free version of eM Client only lets you manage two email accounts. Any more than that and you'll need to upgrade to the Pro edition for a one-off fee US$49.95 (about £40, AU$65). It might sound like a hefty price, but many other premium email clients work on a subscription basis, which soon adds up.

