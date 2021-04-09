Corsair K70 TKL keyboard review

From hyper responsiveness and buttery smooth keystrokes to customization options, the feature packed Corsair K70 TKL is a tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard that’s slightly held back by its high price.

Two-minute review

The Corsair K70 TKL is a phenomenal tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard that compliments its full-sized sibling quite well. Besides lacking a num pad and connecting solely through a detachable USB-C cable, the compact edition of the K70 offers similar features. This means an aluminum frame, Cherry MX Red switches, individually lit RGB keys, 8MB of on-keyboard storage for multiple profiles, dedicated media controls and key customization through the iCue app among other features.

Built with competitive Esports in mind, the Corsair K70 TKL also features hyper responsive Axon hyper processing technology providing inputs up to 8x faster with native 8,000Hz hyper-polling and tournament mode switch. For general usage that doesn't require heavy numbers crunching, gaming or competition, this keyboard is near perfect. Though around $30 less than its full-sized Cherry MX version, the $139.99 (£139.99, AU $139.99) price is still pretty high. Those willing to shell out the cost of entry will have a lot to appreciate.

The K70 TKL retains the beautifully constructed aircraft-grade aluminum frame that's both light-weight and durable. Standard keycaps are strong alongside the grey raised ones that are included within the package. For $30 (£29.99, AU$29.99) extra, users can purchase a PBT Double-shot keycaps mod kit in six different colors.Having an all black frame also allows the RGB lighting to really pop too. Two latches fold outward to add a bit of elevation for comfort.

Though some may have a problem with the media keys and volume controls being set on opposite sides of the keyboard, they function fine after a while. In between are buttons to switch between profiles, key brightness controls and Windows key lock. Above the rear facing USB-C port is a tournament mode switch. Tournament mode provides a static light for keys and disables macros for competitive compliance. There’s even a latch that flips up to lock the mode in place.

The tactile Cherry MX switches feel as good as they sound. Full N-Key Rollover and 100 percent anti-ghosting ensures response times are more than exceptional. General typing for long periods isn’t a problem and gaming performance is just amazing. The raised and slightly curved WASD keys really help when playing first-person-shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War , Doom Eternal , Overwatch and the like. Media controls, including the awesome volume roller, are a blast to use. If you’re looking for a great tenkeyless keyboard with a competitive edge, you should look no further.

Like other Corsair keyboards, the K70 TKL is compatible with iCue software for customizing lighting, macros, changing polling rate, changing profile settings and even upgrading firmware. Making personalized changes through the app is as intuitive as ever. Having 8MB of on-keyboard storage means that profiles can change for various tasks from games to general typing.

There’s just so much to love about the K70 TKL. It’s sleekness matches its industry leading durability. Gaming and general usage is fantastic. Meanwhile, there are a slew of options to customize the user experience however one feels. Individuals looking for a space saving tenkeyless option should leave more than satisfied. If the $139.99 (£139.99, AU $139.99) price tag isn’t much of a bother, there’s plenty to enjoy with the K70 TKL.

Buy it if...

You need a tenkeyless keyboard that’s compact and built strong

The aluminum frame is tough and the compact design makes sure the K70 TKL and fit easily in one’s backpack.

You require Esports level of keystroke performance

Between the Cherry MX switches, high polling rate, Full N-Key Rollover and 100 percent anti-ghosting makes sure keystrokes are totally responsive.

You want a slew of customizable options from RGB lighting to macros

iCue software makes sure the experience for the K70 TKL is personalized regardless of user type.

You appreciate extras like media controls and lock switches

Media controls and lock switches are fine but the tournament mode is perfect for Esports players or those with aspirations to play competitively.

Don't buy it if...