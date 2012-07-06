New service offers businesses free mobile conference calls

City of London based-business Neutrino Networks has launched a new free mobile conferencing service.

The new service Mobileconference, is both cost and commitment free. There are no contracts to sign and calls are via mobile-based numbers, so the calls will be free under your monthly calls if you are a contract-customer. The service is unlike other conferencing services that use "low cost" 0844 numbers, as these aren't usually not included in the free calls on a business contract and can cost up to 41p per minute.

Additionally the new service also includes a unique feature that no other conference call services currently offer, free transcribing.

With the Mobileconference service calls are recorded then transcribed by hand within an ISO-9001 Government Bonded secure facility, and can then be streamed with the text synchronised using the firms' patent pending technology. You can then download the call as an MP3 and save the transcribed text and then share and annotate it with your colleagues on and offline.

CEO and ex-licensed mobile operator, Lee Jones, explains: "We're very excited because our innovative service is a world first and is a real boost for UK businesses that use conferencing services."

Read back a call and save your calls as an MP3

Other features of the service include unlimited call recording, desktop sharing and online collaboration. Mobile users can access the service via the Mobileconference website or via a free App (currently only the Android app is available the iPhone and BlackBerry apps are pending release).

Non-mobile callers will shortly be able to dial into any conference completely free using the internet.