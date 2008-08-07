USB padlock provides very analogue security

We're not quite sure what the point of the USB Dial Padlock is but, as it's from Thanko, who cares, frankly?

Purchasers of the ¥780 (£3.70) device get to set whatever combination they require on the three-dial lock and then clip that onto any male USB jack to prevent anyone else from using it.

Lock up your cables

Thanko's suggestions include locking up a USB drive, preventing access to a mouse, a cable and even a USB microscope.

Quite what's to stop ne'er-do-wells just pocketing the whole lot is anyone's guess, but then again we're not privy to the obviously suspicious goings on chez Thanko.