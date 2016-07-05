Brexit: 8 cities that might replace London as FinTech capital of Europe

Populism popped, an EU Leave vote became a political hot potato, and now the reality is setting in for tech industry; things will change. Until now the startup and financial capital of Europe, a post-Brexit London that lacks access to the European Digital Single Market, EU-funded research, or free movement of tech staff from across the continent (one in three staff in UK tech startups are from the EU) isn't necessarily the kind of place entrepreneurs will want to be.

If racist incidents continue, that goes double. If the major banks desert London and the new Mayor can't 'take back control', the city will likely lose its status as the top place in Europe for financial technology, or FinTech, which is rated to have brought in a staggering $5.4 billion (around £4.1 billion) of investment in the last six years.

Is a tech exodus on? It's not yet clear, but Plan B's are being formulated, and there are plenty of cities in countries committed to the EU already eyeing Brexit as a huge opportunity to attract more FinTech and other startups.