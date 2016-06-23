Bournemouth tech accelerator has £300,000 to give digital startups

Fancy getting on board with a tech accelerator programme in Bournemouth? You're in luck, then, because there is a scheme kicking off this autumn aiming to support digital startups with a considerable investment among other things.

'First Bourne' is the name of the accelerator which is giving away a total of £300,000 in funding along with mentoring and office space for a three-month residency in the centre of Bournemouth.

Tech startups which have been going for less than two years and are based outside of London can now apply to take part in the programme, which has been funded by Creative England and delivered by Silicon South. The deadline for applications has been set for July 4.

Mentoring and workshops

The actual scheme itself will begin on September 5, with eight selected businesses getting an initial £25,000 investment. During their three months in Bournemouth these firms will receive a wide range of support from various coaches and mentors, along with a number of workshops covering topics such as business strategy, marketing and brand positioning.

When the three months are up, participants will pitch to investors with Creative England picking out the two strongest contenders who will receive further funding to the tune of £50,000.

What sort of businesses are the organisers hoping to attract? We quote: "We're looking for strong digital-based ideas – including app, mobile, data, gamification, internet of things, and software.

"We're really keen on applications which focus on 'Applied Digital' – i.e. where digital is being applied into other sectors. This includes B2B models, as well as those which provide real innovation to sectors which may not be seen as traditionally digital – like healthcare or financial services etc."

Those using 3D modelling or virtual reality, very much the trend of the moment, are also in with a strong shout. For the full details on the programme check out the First Bourne website, where you can also apply to take part.