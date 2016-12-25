A very merry Christmas from the TechRadar team

We're sure your chestnuts have pretty much done roasting on an open fire, and if Jack Frost isn't nipping at your nose right now we'll be picking fights with those folk dressed up like Inuits.

We're not going to pretend that 2016 has been the best year on record, but there have certainly been a few major highlights.

You can check out our favourite tech of 2016 as nominated by our section editors, which includes the Galaxy S7 Edge and the funky little Nintendo NES Classic.

And from a gaming perspective this is a year that has seen the much-heralded arrival of Overwatch and a triumphant return for Doom.

Next year is shaping up to be a brilliant 365 days, and we'll have the traditional curtain raiser when we bring you the coverage from January's CES 2017.

We've entertained more than 20 million of you every month - a staggering number of people and we want to thank every single one of you for reading us, watching us and finding the very best deals through our site.

Merry Christmas from the TechRadar Team.