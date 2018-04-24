Wileyfox returns with Windows 10 Mobile smartphone

British smartphone maker Wileyfox has reinforced its return to the mobile market with the relaunch of its Windows Phone handset.

Looking to target business users, the Wileyfox Pro comes with full Windows 10 Mobile support, meaning all the usual Microsoft Office tools and services, as well as Cortana, are all present and correct.

The launch is Wileyfox's first since its return to the low-cost smartphone market since being taken over by Chinese firm STK Mobile after going into administration back in February.

(Image: © Wileyfox)

Return

Originally launched late last year, the Wileyfox Pro is on sale now for £199.99 (around $280).

It comes sporting a 5in 720x1280 IPS HD display, powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 210 chipset clocked at 1.1GHz, 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. There's also an 8MP rear camera alongside a 2MP front-facing lens, all kept going by a removable 2100mAh battery.

Crucially, customers getting their hands on the new device will receive ongoing monthly security and OS updates right through to December 2019.

Wileyfox says that the handset will also help businesses left high and dry after Microsoft revealed earlier this week that it had sold out of all Windows Phone devices.

“We’ve never been afraid to take bold steps and the time has finally come to launch our Wileyfox Pro, our b2b and enterprise mobile device powered by Windows 10," said Henri Salaméh, global commercial director at STK & Wileyfox.

"There has been some noise in the market around the future of the OS, and we are excited to share that our customers will exclusively be provided with not only the latest RS3 update but ongoing security and patch updates as well. Our close partnership with Microsoft has allowed us to offer support for our customers through to December 2019”.