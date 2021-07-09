WHSmith buys Dixons Travel stores at UK airports

WHSmith has acquired 18 retail outlets at UK airports for its ‘InMotion’ technology and accessory business.

Travel stores at airports and train stations have long been a source of growth for the company, which started out as a newsagent in the 1700s before diversifying into other areas of retail.

The 2018 acquisition of US-based InMotion in 2018 was intended to strengthen this area of the business and expand it into markets beyond North America – including the UK.

WHSmith retail

As many as 17 of the sites were vacated by Dixons Carphone, which closed 25 Dixons Travel outlets during the pandemic, and are located at major hubs like Heathrow, Stansted, Manchester, Luton, Birmingham, and East Midlands.

Dixons Carphone was apparently unconvinced that passenger levels would return to a level high enough to support the stores, but WHSmith clearly things otherwise.

It says the stores will build on InMotion’s experience of the US market and will offer a combination of superior customer service and premium products from the likes of Apple and Samsung. It anticipates that in a “fully recovered travel environment” these stores will deliver revenues of £60m a year.

In addition to the InMotion stores, WHSmith is looking to open other outlets across all markets in the near future.

“Going forward, we see further opportunities to win additional WH Smith stores in airports and hospitals and we are well positioned as travel markets recover and passenger numbers increase,” it said.